Atlanta airport sees continued delays, cancellations
Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

Coast faces flood threat, milder storms for Atlanta

Southeast Georgia could see up to 6 inches of rain locally through Sunday.
Credit: Ben Hendren

A man with an umbrella walks along Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta. Storms are hitting the state again this weekend. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Thunderstorms will hit metro Atlanta, but coastal Georgia is expected to experience the biggest impact from severe weather this weekend.

For those who are headed south to enjoy the beach during the last weekend before school starts, it’s important to stay weather-aware — as several inches of rain are expected along the coast.

Saturday, the National Weather Service warned that southeast Georgia will be under a Level 2 out of 4 risk for flooding. That risk remains in effect for Georgia’s coast on Sunday but will downgrade to a Level 1 risk further inland.

Rainfall totals through Sunday could reach between 2 to 4 inches, with up to 6 inches possible in localized areas. Flooding is more likely in low-lying areas and places with poor drainage.

Metro Atlanta and North Georgia won’t experience as severe weather, but scattered thunderstorms throughout the day will cause temperatures to drop, according to the National Weather Service. Afternoon highs will be about 10 to 15 degrees lower than they were on Friday, reaching only 81 degrees in Atlanta and the high 70s in northeast Georgia on Saturday.

Isolated strong to severe storms could develop in Middle Georgia, with wind gusts reaching between 40 to 60 mph. The Weather Service said that risk will occur between 3 p.m. Saturday and midnight.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

