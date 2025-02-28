Metro Atlanta
Atlanta Council member Amir Farokhi to resign from seat

The two-term District 2 representative will serve through July before stepping down.
Atlanta City Council member Amir Farokhi questions MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood during an Atlanta City Council transportation committee meeting at City Hall in Atlanta on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Atlanta City Council member Amir Farokhi announced he won’t run for reelection this year and plans on resigning from his seat early due to a career opportunity.

In a newsletter message to his constituents, Farokhi said he will serve in the District 2 seat through July 31 before stepping down to transition to head of school at The Galloway School, a private institution that serves preschool through 12th grade students.

“While the unexpected opportunity to lead the school has called to me, the decision to leave public service behind is not an easy one,” he said in a message to constituents. “Serving our city has been a dream and an honor.”

Farokhi served two terms on council after first being elected to the position in 2017 to represent portions of downtown and Midtown and the Old Fourth Ward, Inman Park, Poncey-Highland, and Candler Park neighborhoods.

His announcement means another open race for a spot on Atlanta City Council. President Doug Shipman and District 7 Council member Howard Shook will also not seek reelection in November.

“Atlanta has its faults but remains at the precipice of being a great American city,” Farokhi said. “I hope I have used my time at City Hall to push us in that direction.”

Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall. She covers the mayor and Atlanta City Council while also keeping an eye on the city’s diverse neighborhoods.

