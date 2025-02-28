Atlanta Council member Amir Farokhi to resign from seat

Atlanta City Council member Amir Farokhi announced he won’t run for reelection this year and plans on resigning from his seat early due to a career opportunity.

In a newsletter message to his constituents, Farokhi said he will serve in the District 2 seat through July 31 before stepping down to transition to head of school at The Galloway School, a private institution that serves preschool through 12th grade students.

“While the unexpected opportunity to lead the school has called to me, the decision to leave public service behind is not an easy one,” he said in a message to constituents. “Serving our city has been a dream and an honor.”