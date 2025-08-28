Forecast

Dragon Con starts Thursday and runs through Monday, bringing tens of thousands of people to downtown Atlanta from around the world.

The first day of the action-packed costumed event should stay dry and partly cloudy with a predicted high of 83 degrees.

As we get into Friday, rain chances increase to 40%, and showers are expected to linger on and off through the weekend.

Carry rain gear if you’re going to be outside, especially to watch the Dragon Con parade Saturday. The procession gets rolling at 10 a.m. and runs down Peachtree Street from Linden Avenue to Andrew Young International Boulevard, where it will turn left and then left again on Peachtree Center Avenue to the Marriott Marquis.

Expect road closures along the route during that time.

Spectators don’t need a pass to watch, so get there early if you want a good view. The route is easily accessible via MARTA, just get off at the North Avenue, Civic Center or Peachtree Center stations.

College football kickoff games on Saturday and Sunday should be unaffected by weather, as they will be inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Temperatures will be mild with highs hovering in the upper 70s and low 80s through Monday.

Getting around traffic

With so many events planned for the three-day weekend that signals summer’s unofficial end, you already know Atlanta traffic is going to be doing its thing.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says motorists should expect heavy traffic on interstates from noon to 8 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday, and “moderate post-holiday congestion” is expected Tuesday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

To relieve some of those potential backups, the agency is suspending planned lane closures beginning at noon Friday through 5 a.m. Tuesday, though some closures may remain in place “due to safety or emergency considerations,” GDOT said.

Use extra caution while driving, as the Labor Day weekend is often deadly. Last year, 20 people died on the road, according to state officials.

If you want to avoid the inevitable jams, consider carpooling, ride-hailing or public transportation.

For Dragon Con, there will be shuttle buses — distinguished by event signs in the windows — running attendees to and from various sites, according to the convention’s website. The buses circulate every 30-45 minutes.

Just note that some routes will be unavailable during the parade Saturday.

Using MARTA

If you plan to take MARTA to get anywhere, keep in mind there will be crowd metering at high-traffic stations, the transportation agency said in a statement. Extra staff will help manage crowds, and barricades with signs will be in place to remind riders to board escalators one person at a time.

Escalator and elevator teams from MARTA and Schindler, an escalator manufacturer, will be on standby at stations and in the agency’s Emergency Operations Center, a MARTA spokesperson said. Emergency medical personnel will also be on site at high-ridership stations.

The busy weekend is another test for the transit system, which is heightening precautions after at least 21 people were injured during a July escalator malfunction following a Beyoncé concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

MARTA has more than 30 rail stations. Here’s where to go for some this weekend’s big events:

For Dragon Con in downtown Atlanta from Thursday through Monday, take MARTA to the Peachtree Center Station.

For the Aflac Kickoff Classic / Syracuse vs. Tennessee game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at noon Saturday, take MARTA to GWCC or Vine City stations.

For the Atlanta Hip Hop Day Festival at Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark on Saturday and Sunday, take MARTA to Inman Park/Reynoldstown or North Avenue stations.

For the Pure Heat Community Festival in Piedmont Park on Sunday, take MARTA to Midtown Station.

For the Big Peach Sizzler 10K & 5K on Peachtree Road at 7:30 a.m. Monday, take MARTA to Chamblee, Brookhaven or Buckhead stations.

Tips for using MARTA

Whether it’s your first time or hundredth time traveling on MARTA, the agency shared these etiquette tips: