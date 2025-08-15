After repairs and a state inspection, MARTA announced Friday it has reopened the escalator that malfunctioned inside the Vine City station.
At least 21 people were injured when the moving stairs rapidly sped up and then stopped suddenly as fans were leaving a Beyoncé concert just after midnight July 15.
Repair work included replacing the motor belts, MARTA officials said in a news release. The state’s investigation into the cause of the accident revealed that four drive belts were “missing” from the pulleys.
MARTA says the company that maintains the agency’s escalators and elevators replaced all affected components and conducted a comprehensive inspection. The state inspector has also cleared the escalator to return to service.
The transit agency said it would be “enhancing” crowd control efforts at high ridership stations during large events. The state’s investigation said the high volume of passengers was a factor in the malfunction.
“These units are safe to use, and we ask customers to follow staff and sign instructions and board them single file,” Ralph McKinney, MARTA’s chief safety and quality assurance officer, said in a statement.
Crowd control efforts will include staff as well as barricades and signs reminding passengers to board single file, MARTA said. There will continue to be staff at station gates and on platforms.
MARTA officials have said previously they had about half as many staff working as needed for crowd control efforts on the night of the concert. There was no one managing entrances onto the escalator.
MARTA’s assertion since the incident is that the malfunction was caused by a “stampede” of passengers overcrowding the escalator after a woman’s scream at seeing a bug caused panic. But that has been disputed by injured riders, other concertgoers, escalator experts and security camera video footage.
In the news release Friday, MARTA did not describe the crowd as a “stampede” but said “the investigation concluded that the sudden passenger load caused the escalator to speed up, the belts to separate from their mechanisms and the emergency brakes to engage.”
Credit: Georgia Office Of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner
Credit: Georgia Office Of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner
The state’s investigation said high passenger volume “caused operational issues,” but does not say the passenger volume caused the belts to become dislodged. In fact, the report states it’s “unknown if the belts were missing at the time of the incident or if the belts came off the pulley due to the incident.”
The state’s report does not mention emergency brakes.
MARTA spokesperson Stephany Fisher said it was an internal investigation by MARTA and maintenance contractor Schindler that determined the passenger load led the belts to dislodge and the emergency brakes to engage. It’s unclear how the investigation made that determination.
Escalator experts interviewed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution have maintained that a brake issue is ultimately to blame, saying they should have engaged within a tenth of a second when it sped up. Video shows the escalator speeding for at least seven seconds.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Beyoncé concert and MARTA escalator fail showed ‘best and the worst’ of U.S.
Beyonce performed her Cowboy Carter concert for four days in Atlanta. Concertgoers loved her show, but the MARTA escalator malfunction left thinking twice about coming back.
Police searching for gunman after shooting at NW Atlanta MARTA station
A fight in the bus loop at the Hamilton E. Holmes MARTA station in northwest Atlanta led to a man being shot, MARTA police said.
$3.5B Beltline transit plan unveiled
The plan establishes a route for light rail in the northwest quadrant, which at 5.5 miles is both the largest segment and one that has proven to be the trickiest to design.
Featured
Credit: Benjamin Hendren
Georgia professors fear harassment as agency moves to make syllabuses public
The policy to make course syllabuses public is being partially implemented this semester. By next fall, every class offered by USG schools must have its syllabus online.
Veterans Affairs reassigning Atlanta-area nurses amid major overhaul
The VA’s Office of Inspector General released the results of a survey showing VA facilities in Georgia and across the nation had 4,434 staffing shortages as of April.
At these boiled peanut stands, a Southern tradition steams into the future
Boiled peanut stands are cultural beacons along Southern roadways this time of year. A Georgia farming family has turned them into entrepreneurial gold.