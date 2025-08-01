Things to do Dragon Con 2025 welcomes fans, families Labor Day weekend Con offers celebrities, performances, panels and a sense of community. Competitors battle it out during the Dragon's Cup, the Palmetto Knights' annual Dragon Con tournament. (Courtesy of the Palmetto Knights)

It’s that time of year again: Thousands of costumed fans, hundreds of musicians, writers, actors, more than a few puppeteers, and armor-clad knights will transform downtown Atlanta into a sci-fi, high fantasy world where the passionate and the welcoming converge from across the globe. With more than 74,000 attendees, Dragon Con 2025 will take over the city over Labor Day weekend.

Actress Katee Sackhoff has been a regular participant in pop culture conventions for her many sci-fi projects over the years, including “The Mandalorian” and “Battlestar Galactica.” She’ll attend Dragon Con this year and said there’s more going on at these cons than just flashy wardrobes and fun panels. “This is such an inclusive community,” she said. “And there are so many people that depend on these conventions for their social interactions, which we know are so important to your mental health and just your overall wellbeing. It is important to celebrate passion and things that we enjoy.” In addition to celebrities, Dragon Con also attracts performers, including medieval fight team Palmetto Knights. The group hosts various panels and the crowd-pleasing Dragon’s Cup tournament each year.

Palmetto Knights’ event organizer, Laurence Lagnese, has been going to Dragon Con for decades.

“You have all these people from all over and all their interests all coming together, and we all celebrate it,” he said. “The cosplay alone makes it an experience unlike anything else.” What is Dragon Con? The annual pop culture convention has deep roots in Atlanta, starting in 1987. Competitors battle it out during the Dragon's Cup, the Palmetto Knights' annual Dragon Con tournament. (Courtesy of the Palmetto Knights) Explore On the scene at Dragon Con: Harley Quinn, Princess Bride, cosplay medics Actors, writers and other artists from all areas of entertainment appear for autograph signings and photo opportunities. This year, fans can expect to see William Shatner, Simon Pegg, John Boyega and Christopher Lloyd, among others.

“It’s not a bad gig to sit at a table and have people come up to you and tell you that they like something that you did,” said “Star Wars” and “Battlestar Galactica” actor Sam Witwer. He said meeting fans at conventions “gives you a perspective and a contact with the customer. So it does make you more in tune with what’s landing, what’s not landing, what breadcrumbs have they picked up, on all of that stuff.” There are panels, where featured artists can talk about their work and field questions directly from fans, in addition to autograph signings and photo ops. Those not looking to meet their favorite star still have a lot to look forward to. Workshops offer lessons on everything from scriptwriting to self-defense. Performers dazzle with events ranging from stage plays to medieval combat tournaments. Cosplay, where fans dress up as their favorite pop culture characters, is on full display among attendees — most notably during the con’s locally legendary parade on Saturday.

Visitors share ribbons representing their favorite shows or cosplay, a long-standing Dragon Con tradition. Some visit just to roll dice or pick up a video game controller with their friends at the convention’s massive gaming halls. That portion of the convention alone is roughly three acres large. Like Atlanta itself, the convention is a melting pot of cultures, communities and passions across five days, 24 hours a day. When is Dragon Con? Dragon Con runs Aug. 28-Sept. 1. The 96-hour convention officially begins at 5 p.m. opening day and ends at 5 p.m. on Labor Day. Where is Dragon Con? Dragon Con is hosted by five of downtown Atlanta’s hotels: Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Marriott Marquis, Hilton Atlanta, Westin Peachtree and Courtland Grand. Meanwhile, the nearby AmericasMart buildings two and three feature the convention’s vendor hall, art shows, comic book content, Pop Art Alley and nearly three acres of gaming opportunities.