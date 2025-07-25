Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

DeKalb jailer fired, arrested after beating inmate with baton

The inmate had mental health issues, warrants show.
The DeKalb County Jail in Decatur. (DavidTulis/AJC)

Credit: File

Credit: File

The DeKalb County Jail in Decatur. (DavidTulis/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

A DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office detention officer was fired and arrested on charges of beating an inmate with a baton over Fourth of July weekend.

Martin Douglas, 50, was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon and violation of oath of office by a public officer. He was booked and released on a $20,000 bond on Monday.

According to arrest warrants, Douglas entered an inmate’s cell on July 4 at the DeKalb County Jail and repeatedly struck the inmate several times with a baton. Douglas also allegedly hit the inmate three times with a closed fist to the face.

The inmate has mental health issues and threw feces at Douglas, according to the warrants.

According to Georgia police records, Douglas served as a jailer from March 4, 2024, until he voluntarily resigned on April 13, 2024. He returned to the sheriff’s office as a jailer in October 2024.

Douglas is not the first jailer to be arrested and fired this year in DeKalb County. In April, Tony Randle was charged with violation of oath of office by a public officer and crossing state/county guard lines after bringing contraband into the jail.

Last year, Deputy Joann Marks, assigned to the DeKalb jail, was fired and arrested after she was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.

ExploreDeKalb jailer fired, arrested after inappropriate contact with inmate

In November, Marks was indicted on one count of first-degree sexual contact by an employee, one count of providing items prohibited for possession by inmates and two counts of violation of oath of a public officer.

Marks admitted to providing the items and having sex with the inmate.

In 2023, former jailer Cesary Wilbron pleaded guilty to using excessive force against inmates after he punched two detainees in the face multiple times. He was sentenced to 10 years to serve one in the Probation Detention Center.

About the Author

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Georgia offensive lineman Jahzare Jackson prepares to run a drill during spring football practice on Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Athens. The 21-year-old was arrested on a felony drug charge last week, authorities said. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA offensive lineman faces felony drug charge

Sophomore Jahzare Jackson was arrested in Athens and faces four charges, including felony possession of marijuana of more than 1 ounce, the sheriff's office said.

Prison staff was warned of gun used to kill kitchen worker, lawsuit alleges

The mother of a prison worker who was shot and killed by an inmate says in a lawsuit that prison staff was warned of a gun in the facility.

Trial delayed for father of Georgia school shooting suspect

The Latest

South Fulton Mayor khalid kamau addresses guests during South Fulton’s State of the City Address, Thursday, May 1, 2025, at the Southwest Arts Center. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Credit: Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

City of South Fulton’s elected leaders should not have P-cards, audit says

1h ago

South Fulton police chief will be on leave during department investigation

1h ago

Roswell man sentenced to prison for threatening ex-FBI director

Featured

Photo illustration: Philip Robibero / AJC

Credit: Philip Robibero / AJC

Who received donations from First Liberty, the Frosts and their companies?

A list of those who received donations from the more than $1.4 million given by Brant Frost IV, his family, his companies and the Georgia Republican Assembly PAC.

How a conspiracy of kindness saved a coyote who wanted to play with dogs

Carmine the coyote roamed the northwest metro Atlanta area trying to befriend dogs before he was relocated to a wildlife sanctuary in 2020. Five years later, is he happy?

Injured MARTA escalator riders waited more than 30 minutes for EMS

Scores of people were on their way home from a Beyoncé concert when the escalator sped up and threw passengers to the ground, injuring at least 21 people.