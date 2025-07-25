A DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office detention officer was fired and arrested on charges of beating an inmate with a baton over Fourth of July weekend.
Martin Douglas, 50, was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon and violation of oath of office by a public officer. He was booked and released on a $20,000 bond on Monday.
According to arrest warrants, Douglas entered an inmate’s cell on July 4 at the DeKalb County Jail and repeatedly struck the inmate several times with a baton. Douglas also allegedly hit the inmate three times with a closed fist to the face.
The inmate has mental health issues and threw feces at Douglas, according to the warrants.
According to Georgia police records, Douglas served as a jailer from March 4, 2024, until he voluntarily resigned on April 13, 2024. He returned to the sheriff’s office as a jailer in October 2024.
Douglas is not the first jailer to be arrested and fired this year in DeKalb County. In April, Tony Randle was charged with violation of oath of office by a public officer and crossing state/county guard lines after bringing contraband into the jail.
Last year, Deputy Joann Marks, assigned to the DeKalb jail, was fired and arrested after she was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.
In November, Marks was indicted on one count of first-degree sexual contact by an employee, one count of providing items prohibited for possession by inmates and two counts of violation of oath of a public officer.
Marks admitted to providing the items and having sex with the inmate.
In 2023, former jailer Cesary Wilbron pleaded guilty to using excessive force against inmates after he punched two detainees in the face multiple times. He was sentenced to 10 years to serve one in the Probation Detention Center.
