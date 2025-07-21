And with the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, transit decisions made in the upcoming months could have a major impact on the city’s success on an international stage.

“It is critical Atlanta has a safe, clean, highly functioning mass transit system for this major event,” Colin Connolly, president and CEO of Cousins Properties, the largest office landlord in Atlanta, said in a statement.

Katie Kirkpatrick, president and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber, said MARTA is responsible for delivering a “high-quality transit experience,” which starts at the top.

“MARTA’s next leader must be capable of leading the agency through our current challenges and delivering strong results for metro Atlanta,” she said in a statement.

Others pointed to frustration over uncompleted capital projects.

Scott Taylor, president and CEO of Atlanta developer Carter, pointed to delays of MARTA’s bus rapid transit line that’s slated to connect several downtown Atlanta neighborhoods, including Summerhill.

“The ability for MARTA to deliver capital projects on budget and on schedule is paramount to the sustained growth and prosperity of our city and region,” Taylor said in a statement.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Greenwood have clashed over the city’s transit future, leading to both private and public spats.

Greenwood’s exit also offers a chance for the city’s first-term mayor — who is up for reelection — to advocate for a new transit chief who supports his vision.

After withdrawing his support for light-rail along the east-side Beltline earlier this year, the mayor announced his intention to pivot plans and install light-rail along the south side of the Beltline, instead.

Last year, Dickens also announced plans to build four new MARTA stations between existing stops, which would be the largest expansion to the train network in decades. But the mayor hasn’t offered any details on the proposal since.

The mayor thanked Greenwood for his service last week, but the majority of his statement dealt with choosing the next leader, saying his administration “remains committed to building a world-class transit system.”

“Together, we can and will deliver an innovative transit system that moves Atlanta forward,” he said.

