Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens (left) and MARTA CEO Collie Greenwood were all smiles at the groundbreaking ceremony for MARTA’s Summerhill Bus Rapid Transit Line in 2023, but the two clashed over the city's transit future both privately and publicly. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

The departure of MARTA CEO Collie Greenwood last week didn’t come as a surprise to Atlanta’s politicos or transit enthusiasts, many of whom have echoed calls for an overhaul of the city’s embattled transit agency.

From delayed station renovations and overbudget rapid bus line projects to the fatal shooting of a driver and an escalator malfunction after a Beyoncé concert, MARTA has been shaken by crisis after crisis without resolve.

Several of the city’s key leaders and members of the region’s business community told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that new MARTA leadership is a welcome change.

And with the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, transit decisions made in the upcoming months could have a major impact on the city’s success on an international stage.

“It is critical Atlanta has a safe, clean, highly functioning mass transit system for this major event,” Colin Connolly, president and CEO of Cousins Properties, the largest office landlord in Atlanta, said in a statement.

Katie Kirkpatrick, president and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber, said MARTA is responsible for delivering a “high-quality transit experience,” which starts at the top.

“MARTA’s next leader must be capable of leading the agency through our current challenges and delivering strong results for metro Atlanta,” she said in a statement.

At least 11 people were injured on an escalator at the Vine City MARTA station on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, following a Beyoncé concert. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Others pointed to frustration over uncompleted capital projects.

Scott Taylor, president and CEO of Atlanta developer Carter, pointed to delays of MARTA’s bus rapid transit line that’s slated to connect several downtown Atlanta neighborhoods, including Summerhill.

“The ability for MARTA to deliver capital projects on budget and on schedule is paramount to the sustained growth and prosperity of our city and region,” Taylor said in a statement.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Greenwood have clashed over the city’s transit future, leading to both private and public spats.

Greenwood’s exit also offers a chance for the city’s first-term mayor — who is up for reelection — to advocate for a new transit chief who supports his vision.

After withdrawing his support for light-rail along the east-side Beltline earlier this year, the mayor announced his intention to pivot plans and install light-rail along the south side of the Beltline, instead.

Last year, Dickens also announced plans to build four new MARTA stations between existing stops, which would be the largest expansion to the train network in decades. But the mayor hasn’t offered any details on the proposal since.

The mayor thanked Greenwood for his service last week, but the majority of his statement dealt with choosing the next leader, saying his administration “remains committed to building a world-class transit system.”

“Together, we can and will deliver an innovative transit system that moves Atlanta forward,” he said.

Staff reporters Sara Gregory, Zach Hansen and Amy Wenk contributed to this report.

Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall. She covers the mayor and Atlanta City Council while also keeping an eye on the city’s diverse neighborhoods.

