The 12-month trial is in partnership with Beep, the same Florida-based company that operated the self-driving Cumberland Hopper shuttles in Cobb County.

Beltline President and CEO Clyde Higgs has said previously the pilot is a test as the organization looks at how best to provide transit along the 22-mile loop encircling the city. A consultant has recommended using Beep’s autonomous buses for transit in place of light rail or other options, but Beltline and city officials have said they are committed to bringing rail to the entire trail.

For now, the pilot program will use repurposed Ford passenger vans outfitted with autonomous technology in lieu of buses. Each shuttle will hold 10 passengers, two more than the Hopper shuttles and will include an attendant to assist riders. They won’t run on the trail itself but will instead operate in the roadway alongside general traffic.

The proposed route is a roughly 2-mile loop that would connect the Westside Trail and the nearby Lee + White entertainment district with MARTA’s West End station and the Atlanta University Center.

The route was chosen to help people explore a less-traveled section of the Beltline, officials have said.

Shaun Green, the Beltline’s senior transportation engineer, told regional transit board members on Thursday that Beltline considered three companies for the pilot. Beep emerged as the top pick because it didn’t require building infrastructure which meant “significantly” lower capital costs, he said.

The project wasn’t put out for bid but will piggyback off a contract the company has with the city of Jacksonville, Florida, said Cain Williamson, the regional authority’s deputy executive director.

Jannine Miller, who leads the regional authority, said she’s excited the project will come together so quickly.

“It gives us a chance to pilot this out and then understand how autonomy works,” she said.