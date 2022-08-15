A.M. ATL: Return to office battle

Morning, y’all! Burnout is real. Ask me how I know. I love these tips from Atlanta businesswomen on how to keep your soul from feeling like an overused dishcloth after all the work is done. My favorite? Make a daily practice of listing things you’re grateful for. It seems too simple, and a little cheesy, but it works. Again: Ask me how I know.

Let’s get to it.

RETURN TO OFFICE: GEORGIA SCHOOLS EDITION

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Staffers at Georgia’s public colleges face an imminent return-to-office mandate from university presidents and Chancellor Sonny Perdue. Unsurprisingly, it’s ignited the same return-to-office dialogue we’ve heard countless times by now.

The collaboration argument:

Perdue wants university leaders to implement a five-days-a-week mandate starting next school year. The USG, governing body of the schools, said in a statement it would allow “enhanced collaboration, timely support and student engagement.”

Staffers and labor advocates have asked for data to back up the mandate. The USG has not provided any to the public.

The availability argument:

Perdue and the USG have said, however, that they field complaints from students and families who say they can’t reach staff on campus in a timely manner, showing the need for more in-office time.

School staffers point to massive cuts and layoffs, saying the problem isn’t when or where people are available but how understaffed teams are.

The “What’s this actually about?” argument:

Teachers, administrators and advocates worry the mandate is another way to reduce headcount through resignations or firings.

One Georgia Tech leader said that’s a chance institutes will have to take.

🔎 READ MORE: Critics outline logistics issues with a massive return-to-office push

TRUMP, KEMP AND A TRICKY SENATE RACE

Gov. Brian Kemp really threw a wrench in the GOP’s plans when he announced he won’t run for Senate in 2026 against Sen. Jon Ossoff. The popular Republican governor would have been a strong contender against the popular Democrat.

Instead, Kemp and President Donald Trump have put their heads together to come up with another strong Republican candidate to support.

So far, no dice.

Kemp and Trump, once political enemies (or at least frenemies), have met on the issue but are taking their time in deciding next steps. That’s left U.S. and Georgia Republicans in a holding pattern.

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter and Insurance Commissioner John King are the two most prominent candidates so far and will likely try to prove themselves worthy of consensus support.

Other Republicans say it’s important for Trump and Kemp to present a united front in the decision. Divisions could cost the race — and waste the tens of millions of dollars Republicans are prepared to invest in a good candidate.

GEORGIA MAY SHOULDER SNAP COSTS

Experts warned costs of program cuts embedded in the Trump administration’s tax and spending bill could become the burden of individual states. The administration’s food stamp overhaul is an early example.

The bill passed by the U.S. House last week shifts Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) costs to states.

For Georgia, that means an estimated $812 million a year for its share of SNAP starting in 2028.

More than 1.4 million people in Georgia are SNAP recipients, although that number could drop dramatically. New work requirements in the bill will likely lead to millions losing access to food stamps nationwide.

🔎 READ MORE: Who SNAP serves and how the bill affects the program

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

⚖️ You still have to be 21 to possess or carry handguns in public in Georgia, the state Supreme Court ruled. They rejected an appeal from a 20-year-old who challenged the law. The restriction doesn’t apply to military members and doesn’t include private property or hunting, fishing and sport shooting activities.

👾 Elon Musk is having a week. Days after criticizing Trump’s “big, beautiful bill,” the South African billionaire revealed he’s leaving his government role. His departure, announced Wednesday, marks the end of a chaotic chapter that included reams of litigation. One of those lawsuits accuses Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency of illegally accessing government data systems, canceling government contracts and firing federal employees.

💸 Vice President JD Vance urged the cryptocurrency industry to stay active in politics and policymaking as the Trump administration courts more deep-pocketed crypto enthusiasts.

MUSIC COMMUNITY MOURNS A GREAT

Credit: Courtesy AJC Credit: Courtesy AJC

Michael Sumler, known as “Chicago Mike” from the R&B and funk group Kool & the Gang, died last weekend in a car crash in Cobb County. Obviously, it’s a huge loss to the music community. But a close friend of Sumler says music is just part of his legacy.

“Mike was just a great guy. Not just to the music industry, but personally,” Adrian Meeks, president of Song Source Music Group, told the AJC. “He was a very great guy. Consistent in that his spirit was always for uplifting others. He was always kind and always concerned for others.”

NEWS BITES

Tommy Tuberville is the latest in a long line of sports figures-turned-politicians

After all, the only difference between a locker room speech and a stump speech is how much sweat is involved.

Congratulations to Atlanta’s many 2025 high school valedictorians

What an accomplishment. Savor the glory, young ones, but remember: Academic pressure shouldn’t steal your happiness or sense of self. The best is still to come, and it may look like something you haven’t even dreamed of yet.

Astronomers discover strange new celestial object in our Milky Way galaxy

Leave it alone! Remember, we’re in our Minding Our Business era.

ON THIS DATE

May 29, 1958

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

From the front page of The Atlanta Constitution: The House approved a bill Wednesday to make Alaska a state and add a 49th star to the flag … Georgia’s House delegation voted solidly against Alaskan statehood on all roll call votes.

Sorry, Alaska. 😬

ONE MORE THING

Fun fact: Alaska comes from the word “alaxsxaq” of the indigenous Aleut language (yes, like the Aleutian Islands). It roughly means “the mainland.”

