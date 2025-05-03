Breaking: Georgia Supreme Court says you must be 21 to carry handguns in public
Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

3 arrested in killing of woman found dead in Atlanta cemetery on Easter

Angela Yajahira Cortes Villegas was found in a wooded area of Crest Lawn Memorial Park on April 20.
By
51 minutes ago

Three people are accused of conspiring to kill a Utah woman in a cemetery last month, according to Atlanta police.

Denis Manuel Velasquez Rivera, 22; Madelian Garcia, 18; and Hector Paz, 22, all from metro Atlanta, face charges of murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony in connection with the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Angela Yajahira Cortes Villegas. Garcia and Paz are also charged with felony murder.

Atlanta police identified this woman as Angela Yajahira Cortes Villegas, of Utah. Her body was found in the Crest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery on Easter. (Courtesy of Atlanta Police Department)

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

icon to expand image

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

They were arrested Friday in Norcross. Velasquez Rivera and Paz have since been booked into the Fulton County Jail. Online jail records do not show that Garcia has been booked as of Wednesday.

Cortes Villegas was found in a wooded area of Crest Lawn Memorial Park, a cemetery at the intersection of Chattahoochee Avenue and Marietta Boulevard, on April 20. She’d been shot five times and had no forms of identification on her. Investigators released images of her distinctive tattoos in an effort to identify her and ultimately figured out who she was through her fingerprints.

ExplorePolice ID woman found dead near Atlanta cemetery on Easter

Aside from filing the armed robbery charge, investigators have not revealed a possible motive for the killing, but court documents offer a glimpse into what they believe unfolded in the hours before the Easter holiday.

According to arrest warrants obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, surveillance footage showed Cortes Villegas arrive at a Shell gas station across the road from the cemetery around 10:15 p.m. on April 19. She was accompanied by a man and a woman, and moments later, they walked into the cemetery, the warrant states.

Investigators do not specify why they believe the group was in the cemetery.

ExploreHow Atlanta became the most-surveilled city in America

As detectives combed through surveillance footage from around the area, they pinpointed a blue Chevrolet Sonic that was seen at the gas station and the cemetery multiple times throughout the day. The vehicle left about 30 minutes after the victim was seen entering the cemetery, according to the warrant. The footage also captured the same people who were seen with the victim getting into that car.

Investigators traced the car using its tag number and determined it entered Georgia from South Carolina around 5 a.m. the same day, detectives noted in the warrant. The vehicle was recorded returning to South Carolina after the time police believe Cortes Villegas was killed.

Police later narrowed down the suspects to Velasquez Rivera, Garcia and Paz, who were located in a Motel 6 in Norcross, the warrant states. Velasquez Rivera is accused of pulling the trigger while Garcia and Paz were present, and they are all alleged to have discussed the plan to kill Cortes Villegas throughout the day.

Atlanta police did not address questions about whether more arrests were forthcoming.

About the Author

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Ximena Arias-Cristobal was detained for a traffic violation and then transferred to Stewart Detention Center. (GoFundMe/Hannah Jones)

Dalton college student arrested by ICE is granted bond

Ximena Arias-Cristobal will be released from ICE detention Thursday but will still have to fight to remain in the U.S.

Arizona plans to carry out its second execution this year

Dalton officer who arrested college student later detained by ICE resigns

Officer Leslie O’Neal, who mistakenly pulled over Ximena Arias-Cristobal for a traffic violation, resigned, a spokesperson for the city of Dalton confirmed.

The Latest

Michael Sumler (center) was killed in a crash in Cobb County late Sunday. He's shown in an undated file photo with Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, a singer and producer, and Daryl Simmons, Grammy Award-winning R&B songwriter and producer.

Credit: Courtesy to The AJC

Kool & the Gang member killed in Cobb crash remembered for uplifting spirit

39m ago

Man fatally shot in northwest Atlanta park after approaching car, police say

14 killed on Georgia roads over Memorial Day weekend, police say

Featured

The Nathan Deal Judicial Center, which houses the Georgia Supreme Court. The Court upheld the prohibition on carrying guns in public if you're under age 21. (Bob Andres/AJC)

Georgia Supreme Court says you must be 21 to carry handguns in public

A unanimous ruling by the Georgia Supreme Court upholds a state law prohibiting people under 21 years old from carrying handguns in public.

1h ago

Route cuts force some Southwest loyalists in Atlanta to look elsewhere

Southwest Airlines had 119 departures a day from Atlanta last spring. This summer, that will drop to 55-60 flights on peak days.

Georgia public universities’ ‘return to office’ mandate may spark exodus

University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue told the presidents that staff and faculty must be physically present on campuses during core business hours.