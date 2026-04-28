Georgia News Father accused of slaying, burying children in Georgia backyard gets plea deal Prosecutors drop death penalty trial for Elwyn Crocker Sr., who was accused of torturing, killing and burying his son, daughter behind family’s southeast Georgia home. Mary Crocker (left) and her brother Elwyn Crocker Jr. were found buried behind a family home in Effingham County in December 2018. Detectives believed both children were 14 when they were last seen alive. (Courtesy of the Effingham County Sheriff's Office)

By Adam Van Brimmer 1 hour ago Share

The coastal Georgia man arrested in 2018 and accused of torturing, killing and burying his two teenage children in the backyard of the family’s mobile home will spend his life in jail after reaching a plea deal. Elwyn Crocker Sr. avoided a death penalty trial by agreeing to a sentence of life in prison without parole, prosecutors announced Monday.

Ogeechee Circuit District Attorney Robert Busbee said a combination of factors contributed to the prosecution agreeing to a reduced sentence, including the death of a key witness and the unavailability of two others. Busbee did not reveal why those two living witnesses could not appear to testify. Death penalty “cases are among the most complex and demanding in the criminal justice system, and they require the strongest possible evidentiary foundation to succeed,” the district attorney’s office stated in a news release. Speaking to media Monday afternoon outside the Effingham County courthouse, Busbee voiced disappointment in the outcome given the horrific nature of the crime. The investigation indicated the Crocker children, Elwyn “JR” Crocker Jr. and Mary Crocker, were starved and beaten before their deaths. A detective testified during a 2019 court hearing that Mary Crocker had been forced to live naked in a dog crate as punishment for not doing her chores — a claim backed by a photograph found on her father’s phone that showed her nude in the cage appearing gaunt and near death.

Detectives believed both children were 14 when they were last seen alive — JR in November 2016, Mary in October 2018.

“This is certainly not justice,” Busbee said. “Frankly, based on the facts in this case, the death penalty would not have been justice. What these children went through, there is no punishment under the law that would be justice in this case.” Crocker’s defense attorney, Jerilyn Bell with the Georgia Capital Defender’s Office, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday. As part of the plea deal, Crocker was convicted and sentenced on multiple charges of malice murder, aggravated sexual battery, cruelty to children, concealing the death of another and false imprisonment. Elwyn Crocker Sr. avoided a death penalty trial by agreeing to a sentence of life in prison without parole, prosecutors announced Monday. (Courtesy of the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office) The discovery of the Crocker children’s bodies in 2018 rocked Effingham County on Savannah’s outskirts and sparked a debate over homeschooling and Division of Family and Children Services policies. The Crocker children, who were homeschooled, hadn’t been seen in public for the two years before their father’s arrest. The DFCS had dismissed a 2017 abuse claim despite an earlier investigation that had revealed issues in the family’s home.

The General Assembly passed a law in 2019 requiring safety checks for children withdrawn from school in some circumstances. The legislation was sponsored by state Rep. Bill Hitchens, a Republican who lived just a few miles from the Crocker home. DFCS tightened their abuse review policies in the wake of the law’s passage. Elwyn Crocker Sr., who had worked as a Christmastime Santa Claus in a Walmart store before his arrest, is the last of five family members charged in the deaths to reach a plea deal. Prosecutors had initially said they would seek the death penalty for Crocker, his wife, Candice, and Candice’s mother, Kim Wright, and brother, Mark Anthony Wright. Candice Crocker and the Wrights pleaded guilty to reduced sentences in exchange for agreeing to testify against Elwyn Crocker Sr. So did Kim Wright’s boyfriend, Roy Prater, who also faced charges. Prater died of an undisclosed illness in February and not having him to testify hurt the prosecution’s case, the district attorney said. Prater shared extensive details about the treatment of the children and the scene within the home with law enforcement. His death makes those interviews inadmissible in court since the defense would not be able to cross-examine him. “His passing means all of that evidence is now gone,” Busbee said.