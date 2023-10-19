Suwanee hires consultant to help with public art fundraising

The Suwanee City Council recently approved a $104,000 contract with Wellspring Nonprofit Resource for public art fundraising consulting.
The program will specifically enhance the city’s fundraising efforts for the Art for All campaign between September 2023 to May 2024.
Wellspring will work toward a campaign goal to raise $1 million that includes developing strategies, tactics and a timeline for the project as well as production of all marketing materials. The organization will develop a plan to collect all current open pledges totaling $150,000.
