Powder Springs opens skate park on Oct. 14

Its location is at Linear Park on Richard D. Sailors Pkwy. at Powder Springs Road off the Silver Comet Trail.

Being held in partnership with California Skateparks, which constructed the skate park, the free event will feature pro skater demonstrations and a best trick competition with Stratosphere Skateboard Shop.

These festivities will follow an opening ceremony at noon, while food trucks and a vendor village will remain on site during the entirety of the event.

The skate park will be open for all skaters following the ceremony, the demos and the competition as it has been since a July 19 ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by the Mayor and City Council, city officials and community members.

Event parking will be limited at Silver Comet Linear Park within which the skate park is located.

More parking details can be found at CityOfPowderSprings.org.