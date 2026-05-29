Opinion Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC)

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Maintenance is key for keeping parks great In reference to “Atlanta parks are now among the top 20 in the U.S. We can’t go backward,” May 20. Thank goodness for Park Pride! The director’s clear statement, “Maintenance is not frivolous; it is foundational,” is so true. Put another way: “Maintenance is not a frill; it’s a necessity.” The Atlanta City Council headed in the right direction last year by increasing park maintenance funding. They must keep heading in that direction.

The Atlanta City Design, adopted by the City Council as a guide to the city’s growth and development, is clear about parks and green spaces. Regrettably, the City Council ignored that document when it permitted the current site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, but, in my view, here is an opportunity for atonement of sorts. Step up, City Council members. ALIDA C. SILVERMAN, ATLANTA Prior leadership matters in governor’s race Regarding David Plazas opinion piece (“Why Keisha Lance Bottoms’ Atlanta past may not define the 2026 governor’s race,” May 24), Keisha Lance Bottoms wants to lead our state. Thus, her record leading our largest city is highly relevant, and I’m sure that many voters will agree. A very useful signal of someone’s ability to lead a large organization is their success or failure in leading a smaller organization. If you’re hiring a president of a large university, for example, you don’t say, “Let’s just ignore this candidate’s rocky tenure as president of a mid-sized university.”

Further, President Donald Trump is discussed repeatedly in this analysis of the Georgia governor’s race, but Bottoms’ opponent in this race is not President Trump. It’s either Lt. Gov. Burt Jones or Rick Jackson, whose leadership records are also quite relevant. Not everything in politics relates to Trump, despite what Trump critics and Trump himself might think!

DANA R. HERMANSON, MARIETTA Runoff candidates vie for Trump loyalty As Georgia moves to the runoffs, here’s what Republican candidates offer us. First, and foremost, they’re in a desperate race to prove who’s the most obedient to Donald Trump. They’re more than willing to give up independent thought and the unique needs of Georgians to bend the knee to Trump’s demands. As for policies, when Georgians need help with the crushing inflation caused by Trump’s tariffs and wars, they attack “woke ideology.” When Georgians need solutions to our poor healthcare record, they talk about women’s sports. When Georgians need education solutions, they fearmonger about immigration. When working Georgians need economic opportunities, they talk about discrimination against white people. To add insult to injury, they’re running some of the nastiest campaigns in memory — a billionaire and several mega-millionaires obnoxiously flooding the airwaves and social media with falsehoods, fear and outrage.