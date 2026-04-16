Hall County football coach arrested, accused of filming under girls’ clothes

A 52-year-old private school teacher faces 27 felony charges after authorities alleged he uses his cellphone to record under girls' clothes.

Joel Ernest Lulinski, 52, was arrested Thursday, two weeks after a student took her concerns to school administrators, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

A physical education teacher at a Hall County private school used his cellphone to record images underneath girls’ clothes, authorities said.

Authorities said Lulinski was a PE teacher and a football coach at Lanier Christian Academy, a private K-12 school in Flowery Branch. He faces 27 felony charges of use or installation of a device to film underneath or through an individual’s clothing, the sheriff’s office said.

The charges involve more than one student. Each of the alleged victims is a girl under the age of 16, authorities said.

The student first reported her suspicions to administrators on April 2. School officials then contacted a Hall County sheriff’s deputy working an extra job at the school.

Over the next 12 days, investigators determined Lulinski had “used his cell phone on multiple occasions to take inappropriate and surreptitious photos or videos of minor children during the course of normal school activities,” the sheriff’s office said.