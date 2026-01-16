Sweet Tea: My, what big ears you have

Inspire Atlanta

Hello and welcome back to Sweet Tea, a newsletter about fascinating, heartwarming stories from around the South.

But first, an apology. Last week I told a story about a king cake I purchased that yielded a bumper crop of six creepy plastic babies. I promised a photo, but then forgot to add it. So, before we go any further, the king cake babies:

(AJ Willingham/AJC)
I warned you!

THE BEST DONKEY EARS IN THE WORLD

Hope and her person, Hannah Frost, with her Guinness World Record declaration. (Joe Kovac Jr./AJC)
To think, of all the donkeys in the world, and the one with the longest ears is right here in the humble state of Georgia. We are honored — nay, blessed — to share a homeland with Hope, who lives on a little farm outside Macon.

🫏 I couldn’t get enough of this charming write by the AJC’s Joe Kovac, Jr. Hope’s had a tough life, you’ll find out. She deserves some recognition.

PURPLE POTATOES

It looks so proud of itself! (Courtesy of Row 7 Seed Co.)
Did you know North Carolina is the nation’s top sweet potato producer? They do all kinds of potato magic up there.

🍠 They’re also one of a dozen delicacies from the AJC’s latest roundup of cool Southern treats to try. Other offerings include Tennessee toffee and sauce made with datil peppers grown in northern Florida. Read more here

SIPS FROM AROUND THE SOUTH

🚀 Ardmore, AL: Alabama’s “welcome mat to the world,” a remake of an iconic replica of the Saturn IB rocket, will soon be returning to the Alabama Welcome Center near Ardmore on I-65. The road trip landmark celebrates Alabama’s space and science history, and is about 30 miles from the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville. More from AL.com

🎹 Charleston, SC: Talk about a Renaissance man. Local trucking company owner Aaron Lockard takes some time every week to tickle the ivories on the piano in the lobby of Medical University of South Carolina Health. He’s one of those gifted people who can play by ear, and his music brings unexpected brightness to patients and visitors. More from WCSC

🌳 Nashville, TN: With help from conservation groups like The Land Trust for Tennessee and TennGreen Land Conservancy, state landowners protected thousands of acres of beautiful, biodiverse Tennessee land in 2025. Land conservation easements limit how a property can be used, even if it is sold. Such arrangements protect natural habitats, rare ecosystems and meaningful stretches of nature. More from The Tennessee Lookout

⛳ Augusta, GA: Tiger Woods celebrated 30 years of his TGR Foundation, which has brought new opportunities for learning and pay to the golf mecca of Augusta and beyond. The foundation is planning a learning lab in Augusta that will teach science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. Another is planned for Atlanta. More from WRDW

🎖️ Rocky Mount, VA: A long-awaited monument to Black Civil War veterans will be unveiled today. Black men who served in the Union Army were called U.S. Colored Troops, and the sculpture is intended to capture the emotions USCT soldiers may have felt when the war ended. The work of art was made possible through a Monuments Across Appalachian Virginia grant and support from the Virginia Tech community. This is a great read that gets into the history, care and fellowship that made the monument possible. More from Cardinal News

TELL US SOMETHING GOOD

Is there a cool event we need to know about? Something great happening in your town? Let us know. This is your space, too. SweetTea@ajc.com.

SOUTHERN WISDOM

The way to right wrongs is to turn the light of truth upon them.

- Ida B. Wells

Ida B. Wells was born into slavery in Mississippi and freed under the Emancipation Proclamation as a baby. Her revolutionary investigative journalism publicized the evils of lynching. She was also one of the founders of the NAACP.

Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. In addition to honoring his profound legacy, it’s a good time to remember other legendary Black minds who laid the foundations of the Civil Rights Movement decades, even lifetimes before.

Thank you for reading to the very bottom of Sweet Tea! Join us next week by subscribing to the newsletter.🍑

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

