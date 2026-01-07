Food & Dining Sunday sauce, pecan creamer and more Southern-made treats to try Find delicious treats and pantry staples to cook with this January. Southern-made products to try include (from left) beef bone-based Sunday Sauce, handmade caramels from Shotwell Candy Co., peppermint-dipped marshmallows from Atlanta Candy Kitchen and whipped honey with lemon from Savannah Bee Company. (Courtesy of the Sunday Sauce Company, Cheryl Malik/Shotwell Candy Co., Atlanta Candy Kitchen, Savannah Bee Company)

By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC 21 minutes ago link copied

From pureed black garlic to spicy satsuma jam, here are 12 Southern-made products to try out in your kitchen this January. Pecan milk creamers from PKN. (Ashleigh Amoroso Photography/Courtesy of PKN)

Pecan milk creamers A good coffee or tea creamer provides richness and can balance the tannins in tea and the bitterness of coffee. Austin-based PKN makes nondairy milk from our favorite nut and offers unsweetened pecan milk creamer and a sweet vanilla version made with monk fruit extract. These are creamers that not only lighten, but add rich, nutty flavor. These creamers and the company’s pecan milk are made with the smaller pecan pieces that might go unsold, helping support Southern farmers and reducing waste. $14.99 per 2-pack sampler. Available at pknpecanmilk.com. Whipped honey with lemon from Savannah Bee Company. (Courtesy of Savannah Bee Company) Whipped honey with lemon Ted Dennard founded Savannah Bee Company in 1999, sourcing honey from around the world and packaging it in beautiful containers suitable for your table and elegant enough for gift-giving. Their whipped honey is our new favorite. The creamy texture is perfect for spreading on toast and easy to drop by the teaspoon into your favorite hot drink. We’re loving the subtle citrus finishing notes in the whipped honey with lemon.

$19 per 12-ounce jar. Available at savannahbee.com.

PR’s Premium BBQ Sauce. (Courtesy of PR’s Premium BBQ Sauce) Sweet barbecue sauce with a little spice The signature sauce from Dallas, Georgia, PR’s Premium BBQ Sauce starts with house-made ketchup and hot sauce, is sweetened with brown sugar and molasses; has plenty of garlic and onion for punch; and includes ancho chile and ground mustard for just the right level of spice. The “PR” honors Jerome Huddleston’s dad, “Prince Ruby.” Five years ago, Huddleston and his sister Marilyn Reeder started bottling their dad’s 75-year-old secret recipe so people could enjoy it at home. $12.95 per 16-ounce bottle. Available at prspremiumbbqsaucenthings.com Beef bone-based Sunday sauce Making Sunday sauce is a time-consuming tradition in many Italian families. Tomatoes, garlic and beef bones simmer for hours, and the resulting sauce is served over pasta or used in soups and stews. Kristen Pipitone founded the Atlanta-based Sunday Sauce Company to offer beef bone marrow-infused tomato sauce inspired by the recipes of her grandparents and great-grandparents. We’ve been enjoying the rich, beefy original 76 sauce, and there’s a spicy version as well. $36 per pack of 2 (24-ounce) jars. Available at Lucy’s Market, Savi Provisions in Inman Park and thesundaysaucecompany.com.

Chocolate chip cookie mix with peanut butter from PB2. (Courtesy of PB2 Foods) Chocolate chip cookie mix with peanut powder PB2 in Tifton offers powdered nut butters, natural peanut butter, protein powders and pantry baking mixes like the one we’ve just tried: chocolate chip cookie mix with peanut powder. With the addition of oil and an egg, the mix produces crisp, crinkled cookies with plenty of chocolate chips. There’s just enough peanut powder that you know it’s there, but not enough to overwhelm the chocolate. We found these cookies appealed to both the chocolate fans and peanut butter fans in our crowd. $11.99 per 1-pound jar that makes 20 cookies. Available at www.pb2foods.com. Pureed black garlic from I Love Black Garlic. (Courtesy of I Love Black Garlic) Pureed black garlic Camille Davis will tell you she has always loved garlic, but when she was introduced to black garlic, she was instantly intrigued. She founded Lawrenceville-based I Love Black Garlic to share this product, which is made by aging fresh garlic for several weeks. The process turns the raw cloves black, mellowing the flavor and increasing their antioxidant content. Use the puree as you would fresh garlic or visit the website for dozens of recipes to inspire your cooking.

$18.99 per 7-ounce jar at Avondale Estates Farmers Market; $22.99 including shipping at iloveblackgarlic.com. Handmade caramels from Shotwell Candy Co. (Cheryl Malik/Courtesy of Shotwell Candy Co.) Handmade caramels Jerrod Smith is a corporate attorney turned candymaker. He and his team at Memphis-based Shotwell Candy Co. make every batch of Tennessee toffee and almost two dozen caramel flavors by hand. The original salted caramel is a customer favorite, but we couldn’t resist trying the chocolate peppermint crunch and hand-crushed espresso caramel as well. These are luscious, creamy, soft and chewy caramels, with bits of Celtic grey salt, peppermint candy or Ethiopian coffee adding just the tiniest bit of texture. $12.95 per 4-ounce box of 16 caramels. Available at www.shotwellcandy.com. Hot sauce made with datil peppers from Suwannee Sauce Company. (Courtesy of Amy Forbes)

Hot sauce made with datil peppers John Forbes has been making hot sauce since 2005. In 2024, he opened Suwannee Sauce company in Jacksonville, Florida, to share his hot sauce with the world. It’s ketchup- and vinegar-based, includes carrots, green and red peppers and other seasonings, and gets its heat from datil pepper mash. We’ve been putting the original flavor on everything we’re grilling and stirring it into scrambled eggs, enjoying the smoky tang it brings without overwhelming heat. There’s also extra-spicy Double Datil Down sauce as well. $9.95 per 5-ounce bottle. Available at suwanneesauce.com. Peppermint-dipped marshmallows from Atlanta Candy Kitchen. (Courtesy of Atlanta Candy Kitchen) Peppermint-dipped marshmallows Jocelyn Dubuke of Jardi Chocolates launched Atlanta Candy Kitchen in 2024 to offer traditional and nostalgic chocolate treats in what she calls “elevated” versions. For example, her handmade vanilla bean marshmallows have more substance than the grocery store marshmallows you’re probably familiar with, and for winter, she’s dipped and drizzled them in minty dark chocolate, then sprinkled them with bits of peppermint candy. They are perfect to enjoy by hand or add to a cup of hot chocolate. $5 per package of 5 marshmallows. Available at atlantacandykitchen.com

Grilled pineapple jerk hot sauce from Harmacy Hot Sauce. (Adam York/Courtesy of Harmacy Hot Sauce) Grilled pineapple jerk hot sauce from Tennessee Hot sauces come in many iterations, but Buffalo Soldier, a grilled pineapple jerk sauce from Harmacy Hot Sauce in Cookeville, Tennessee, is the one you need when grilling season heats up. Owner Homero Gonzalez combines two hot peppers with pineapple, scallions, lime, brown sugar and traditional jerk spices to make a sauce with a sweet heat that works with chicken, beef, pork and even tofu. $14.99 per 9-ounce jar. Available at harmacyhotsauce.com. Spicy satsuma jam from Jamboree Jams. (Courtesy of Jamboree Jams) Spicy satsuma jam from Louisiana Sara Levasseur of New Orleans-based Jamboree Jams offers an innovative line of a dozen jams and marmalades in flavors like blackberry with purple basil and peach rose geranium. There are three satsuma jams on her list right now, including spicy satsuma jam that gets its heat from habanero peppers. It’s the company’s bestseller. This chunky jam is as perfect for pairing with cheese as it is for glazing almost anything you’re grilling.