AJC September 2022 poll

AJC poll gives Republicans the edge in most racesPDF: View poll crosstabsFAQ: About the AJC’s September pollAJC Poll: Republican Burt Jones widens lead in lieutenant governor raceAJC poll: Republican incumbent Chris Carr leading in race for attorney generalEditors' PicksCredit: Channel 2 Action NewsMetro Atlanta attorney sentenced to life with parole in road rage slaying2h agoCredit: John BazemoreGeorgia Tech’s Geoff Collins has no good argument for critics1h agoCredit: Alexander ZemlianichenkoWith Griner in jail, WNBA players skip Russia in offseason7h agoCredit: Miguel MartinezAtlanta approves funds for build-out of diversion center, appraisal of jail building4h agoCredit: Miguel MartinezAtlanta approves funds for build-out of diversion center, appraisal of jail building4h agoUnusual point spread for Georgia Tech-UCF8h agoThe LatestAbout our coverageHow the $7,500 EV tax credits workUnder construction: Falcons season previewFeaturedCredit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.comDaily update: Braves magic number now 2 to clinch playoff spot4h ago‘Crazy dog-mom revolution’ includes obsessing over pet’s diet7h agoExclusive: AJC poll gives Republicans the edge in most races12h ago