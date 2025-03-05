Recipe: Make Boho115’s Seafood Chowder

We were so sad to see Boho115 close on the Decatur Square. They had the best seafood chowder we have ever tasted! It was luxuriously rich, sublimely flavorful and loaded with seafood. Is there any way to get the recipe? We enjoy this column so much! It always leads to some good restaurant picks that we haven’t tried and many recipes in the scrapbook.
— Brenda Oprisch, Decatur
When Michele Emmons Bermudez provided this recipe, she told us it was a customer favorite and they are glad their guests will now be able to make it at home. It was the creation of her husband Humberto Bermudez and former general manager Doug Steele. “We loved sharing Humberto’s recipes and dishes from coastal Mexico with our guests.”
The restaurant prepared the chowder with a combination of chopped lobster, whiting, pollock, fish, shrimp and crab. Humberto Bermudez suggests readers substitute shrimp, lobster and/or some white fish in their preferred combination and proportions. We tested it with equal parts chopped shrimp, mahi mahi and lobster.
In the photo, the chowder is accompanied by oven-toasted buttered slices of baguette.
Boho115’s Seafood Chowder
- 3 peeled red potatoes, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
- 3 ounces cured, smoked chorizo, casing removed, roughly chopped
- 1/2 pound bacon, roughly chopped
- 1 large white onion, diced
- 2 medium ribs celery, diced
- 3 tablespoons fruity, acidic white wine such as albarino
- 1 (6.5-ounce) can clams
- 1/2 pound mixed chopped seafood (see note)
- 6 cups heavy cream
- 1/2 cup clam juice
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 3 bay leaves
- 1 tablespoon Morton’s kosher salt, plus more for seasoning
- 1 1/2 teaspoons black pepper, plus more for seasoning
- 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- Place potatoes in a medium saucepan and cover with water. Place a large bowl of ice water next to the cooktop. Bring to a boil and cook 6 to 8 minutes, or just until tender. Drain potatoes and transfer them to ice water. When cool, drain and set aside.
- While potatoes are cooking, in a dry Dutch oven over medium-high heat, sear chorizo until browned, about 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Transfer chorizo to a paper towel-lined baking sheet to drain. Do not rinse Dutch oven. Place bacon in the hot Dutch oven and cook until crisp, about 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Transfer bacon to baking sheet with chorizo. Set aside. Do not rinse Dutch oven.
- Reduce heat under Dutch oven to medium. Add onion and celery, stirring frequently, until vegetables are translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir in white wine and use a wooden spoon to scrape browned bits from the bottom of the Dutch oven. Add clams and the liquid from the can. Cook 3 minutes or until the liquid mixture reduces by half.
- Stir in seafood, cream, clam juice, garlic, bay leaves, salt, black pepper, red pepper flakes and reserved potatoes, chorizo and bacon. Taste for seasoning. Cook 5 minutes or until seafood is cooked through. Discard bay leaves and serve. May be prepared ahead and refrigerated in a covered container for up to 2 days.
Makes 10 cups.
Per cup: 652 calories (percent of calories from fat, 83), 18 grams protein, 14 grams carbohydrates, 6 grams total sugars, 1 gram fiber, 70 grams total fat (41 grams saturated), 244 milligrams cholesterol, 767 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of ... Boho115. Permanently closed.
