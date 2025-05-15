Decatur’s Fawn finds a groove with tightly focused wine list, seafood

Fawn is really two Decatur restaurants in one.
The first is a fabulous, no-reservations wine bar with a vivacious, exciting atmosphere.
The second is the tasting counter in back. The $195 prix-fixe experience will delight food nerds, even if the execution needs a little work.
Chef Terry Koval, winner of the James Beard award for Best Chef Southeast, and his wife, Jenn, have stayed close to home with their new offering. They live in Decatur, and Fawn is a stone’s throw from the Deer and the Dove and B-Side, their other restaurants on Decatur Square.
Fawn underwent an extensive build-out to transform the space from a smoothie joint, and Koval and his kitchen team spent nearly two years coming up with the menu. Some of the most successful dishes have been in development since the beginning, Koval said, including the warm McIntosh oyster and the bluefin tuna bone marrow.
The oyster and marrow appear on both menus and made a lasting impression.
The oyster was a wonder, with rich, warm flavor and firmer texture from its light cooking, highlighted by a salsify and coriander espuma — a sauce that was light, creamy and tart all at the same time.
The marrow, served in a huge tuna vertebra, was almost a direct counterpoint to the friendly, inviting oyster. The gelatinous marrow was all clean salinity, with tartness from a yuzu vinaigrette. It was more like a raw oyster without the fat. I can’t say it was my favorite dish, but I won’t soon forget it.
Many of Fawn’s dishes require extensive prep but little labor to get on the plate, so the flavors tend to be deep and complex while the service is brisk.
Much of the fish is dry-aged, deepening the natural flavors and enhancing the texture, and Koval said many of Fawn’s ingredients are fermented in-house, including misos, garum (a fermented fish sauce) and soy sauce.
Snapper collar, one of the best pieces of fish you can hope to see on a menu, benefited from the deep umami of hazelnut miso and a beautiful coating of chopped hazelnuts. Decadent pommes macaire, a French potato cake, received a burst of flavor from house-fermented black garlic. And an excellent caviar service featured a haruki radish puree in place of creme fraiche, a quirky but tasty substitute.
The wine bar experience was elevated by bar manager Matt Watkins’ interesting, amaro-based cocktails and wine selection. The atmosphere was energetic, with an alt-rock playlist heavily referenced by the cocktail menu.
The wine list, which pairs well with seafood, features selections from regions with volcanic soil, such as Sicily, Greece and the Canary Islands, along with the U.S. West Coast. Almacita Brut Nature, a sparkling wine from Argentina, was delightfully dry, while a bottle of the Lemnos red from Greece nicely complemented much of the tasting menu.
There might not be a more engaging chef’s table in the metro area, but our visit in late April turned out to be only the fifth time the Fawn team had served it.
The meal mostly was wonderful, though a few dishes are still finding their sea legs. A crab ravioli had excellent flavor, but the pasta was a touch flabby, and the pure-crab filling could have benefited from some extra fat.
The menu’s piece de resistance, a tuna Wellington, was tasty, but the tender tuna wasn’t as beefy as I had hoped, and its exterior pastry wasn’t cooked to the crispy, burnished crust that I associate with a Wellington.
For now, the most successful side of Fawn is the wine bar, where diners can try new things with friends in a buzzing, stylish room. As more people discover the bar’s fabulous cooking and singular beverage program, demand for the tasting menu should increase.
I wouldn’t bet against Koval and his team, who constantly are refining the menu. One of its signature dishes, the warm McIntosh oyster, is a good representation of Fawn: unique yet approachable, sophisticated but warm and utterly delicious.
FAWN
3 out of 4 stars (excellent)
Food: seafood
Service: personable, professional and quick
Noise level: average to very loud
Recommended dishes: urchin chips, cheese plate, Kaviari oscietre caviar, pommes macaire, razor clam and geoduck crudo, bluefin tuna bone marrow, crab rissoles, Sapelo Island clam escabeche, warm McIntosh oyster, snapper collar
Vegetarian dishes: cicchetti, cheese plate
Alcohol: full bar
Price range: $50-$200 per person, excluding drinks
Hours: 4-11 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 12-11 p.m. Saturdays
Accessibility: fully ADA-compliant, with street-level entrance
Parking: paid street and lot nearby
Nearest MARTA station: Decatur
Reservations: not taken for wine bar; tastings by reservation only
Outdoor dining: no
Takeout: no
Address, phone: 119 E. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. 404-748-4937
Website: fawnwineamaro.com
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining critics conduct reviews anonymously. Reservations are not made in their name, nor do they provide restaurants with advance notice about their visits. Our critics always make multiple visits, sample the full range of the menu and pay for all of their meals. AJC dining critics wait at least one month after a new restaurant has opened before visiting.
