This easy butter chicken recipe gets curry on the table faster than takeout

What is butter chicken?

A mild curry originating in Delhi, murgh makhani, or butter chicken, is similar to tikka masala. In traditional butter chicken recipes, marinated chicken simmers in a rich, cream-filled tomato sauce flavored with warm spices like garam masala, ginger, cumin, turmeric and garlic. Many restaurant versions cook the chicken in a tandoor, a traditional clay oven, which can take over an hour, not including several hours for marinating. Luckily, there are some simple shortcuts you can take to get a tasty curry on the table in less than 30 minutes.

How to get slow-simmered tomato flavors in less than 30 minutes

Pureed tomatoes are essential in butter chicken, and they need a generous cook time to turn from bright and tangy to subtly sweet with a backbone of umami. Starting with fresh tomato puree won’t work for a 30-minute recipe, but canned tomato sauce, which is cooked before canning, is a perfect substitute. It carries long-simmered flavor, so it needs only a few minutes to meld with the spices and taste like it’s been on the stove for hours.