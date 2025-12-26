Spring 2nd Branch is a loving tribute to everyday Korean food in Marietta

2 out of 4 stars (very good)
Service: solid, but tinged with inexperience
Noise level: moderate to loud
Recommended dishes: kimchi mandu (beef, pork and kimchi dumplings), buchujeon (chive pancake with vegetables), gochujang yukhoe (beef tartare), jogaetang (steamed clams), bossam, bulgogi dolsot bibimbap, myeongnanjeot gyeran jjim (steamed eggs with salted pollack roe), sogal tteok kimchi mandu guk (soup of dumplings and rice cakes in white ox bone broth), yangnyeom chicken wings, kimchi bokkeumbap (kimchi fried rice with spam), kaesogeum bingsu (salted sesame ice cream with sesame shaved ice)
Vegetarian dishes: buchujeon, beoseos sundubu jjigae (spicy silken tofu stew with mushrooms)
Alcohol: beer, wine and Korean spirits like makgeolli and sochu, as well as a couple of whiskeys
Price range: less than $25 - $75 per person, excluding drinks
Hours: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., seven days a week
Accessibility: fully ADA accessible
Parking: paid street and deck parking nearby
Nearest MARTA station: none
Takeout: not yet, but a takeout-only menu is planned
Address, phone: 113 Church St., Marietta. 770-575-3454
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining critics conduct reviews anonymously. Reservations are not made in their name, nor do they provide restaurants with advance notice about their visits. Our critics always make multiple visits, sample the full range of the menu and pay for all of their meals. AJC dining critics wait at least one month after a new restaurant has opened before visiting.
