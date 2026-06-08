Spanakopita inspires a quick veggie-packed weeknight frittata
This simple recipe builds tons of flavor in only 20 minutes.
Spanakopita Frittata. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC/food styling by Kate Williams)
By Kate Williams – For the AJC
2 hours ago
A frittata is a great way to eat eggs for dinner, especially when its fillings take inspiration from spanakopita — a flaky, phyllo-crusted Greek pie filled with cooked spinach, feta cheese and lots of herbs. Frittatas are quick to make, and they can be served right after cooking or made ahead and enjoyedat room temperature. Add a loaf of bread and/or a side salad for a simple, complete meal.
Start frittatas on the stove for quicker, more even cooking
While you can certainly cook a frittata fromstart to finish in the oven, they’ll cook more quickly and evenlyif you start them on the stovetop. Stirring the egg-and-fillings mixture while cooking on the stove creates lots of fine eggcurds throughout the frittata. Once moved to the oven, these hot curds cause the center of the frittata to cook at the same rate as the outside. The result is a consistent, creamy texture all the way through.
Frozen spinach, mint and feta bring spanakopita flavor
Many recipes for traditional spanakopita call for fresh spinach, which needs to be cooked, chopped and drained before use. Instead, start with frozen chopped spinach, which you can thaw in the fridge overnight or in the microwave in a few minutes, and drain it in a strainer. A hefty cup of crumbled feta ensures plenty of cheese in every bite, and mint leaves add herbaceous flavor inside the frittata and a burst of freshness at serving time.
How to remove a frittata from the pan in one piece
The only remaining trick to a frittata is removing it from the pan in one piece for slicing. Using a nonstick or very well-seasoned cast-iron skillet will ensure the eggs come free of the pan easily. But instead of trying to slide the frittata out, it works better to flip it. Place a large plate upside down on top of the hot frittata. Then with one hand on the plate and the other (in an oven mitt) on the skillet handle, flip the skillet upside down in one quick motion. The frittata should land cleanly on the plate.
Spanakopita Frittata. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC/food styling by Kate Williams)
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
On the side: Salad and/or crusty bread
Heat the oven to 350 degrees with a rack in the center.
While the oven is heating, crack the eggs into a large bowl and add the milk, salt and pepper. Whisk together thoroughly.
Drain the spinach in a fine-mesh strainer over the sink. Press firmly on the spinach to remove all of the excess liquid. Transfer spinach to the bowl with theegg mixtureand whisk thoroughly to combine. Stir in the feta and 4 tablespoons of the mint.
Once the oven is hot, heat the oil in a 10-inch oven-safe nonstick or well-seasoned cast-iron skillet over medium heat. When the oil is shimmering, add the egg mixture. Cook, stirring and tilting the skillet until the eggs start to thicken and turn opaque, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake until the top is set and dry to the touch, 10 to 12 minutes.
Run a spatula around the edges of the skillet. Place a large plate on top of the frittata and, while holding the bottom of the plate, carefully flip the skillet to transfer the frittata to the plate. Top with the remaining mint and drizzle with a little additional olive oil. Serve warm or at room temperature with a side salad and/or crusty bread.
Kate Williams is a freelance writer and recipe developer. In addition to the AJC, her work has appeared in places such as Alton Brown's Good Eats, The Local Palate, Serious Eats, and America's Test Kitchen.
Kate Williams is a freelance writer and recipe developer. In addition to the AJC, her work has appeared in places such as Alton Brown's Good Eats, The Local Palate, Serious Eats, and America's Test Kitchen.