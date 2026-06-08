Spanakopita inspires a quick veggie-packed weeknight frittata

A frittata is a great way to eat eggs for dinner, especially when its fillings take inspiration from spanakopita — a flaky, phyllo-crusted Greek pie filled with cooked spinach, feta cheese and lots of herbs. Frittatas are quick to make, and they can be served right after cooking or made ahead and enjoyed at room temperature. Add a loaf of bread and/or a side salad for a simple, complete meal.

Start frittatas on the stove for quicker, more even cooking

While you can certainly cook a frittata from start to finish in the oven, they’ll cook more quickly and evenly if you start them on the stovetop. Stirring the egg-and-fillings mixture while cooking on the stove creates lots of fine egg curds throughout the frittata. Once moved to the oven, these hot curds cause the center of the frittata to cook at the same rate as the outside. The result is a consistent, creamy texture all the way through.