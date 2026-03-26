Cuevacia brings a magical, modern Mexican grotto to Midtown Atlanta

There are tacos, quesadillas and enchiladas, all made with a little more thought than the typical Tex-Mex fare, but the regional Oaxacan dishes shine brighter. An octopus appetizer, one of the most popular options on the menu, is almost as tender as warm butter, complimented by an assertively spicy green poblano sauce. Cuevacia serves tetelas, a tortilla-based dish similar to a quesadilla but shaped like a triangle. And the Tamal Oaxaqueno is a familiar tamale filled with chicken but enrobed in a dark, deeply flavored mole sauce.

Cuevacia’s spectacular design paired with its solid food and drink has made it very popular in its early days, a dream come true for any restaurateur, Pitts admitted. With popularity can come some service challenges, though the staff is clearly competent and well-trained.

The need to turn over tables can lead servers to be almost too efficient, making them feel a little rigid or causing an awkward pacing to the meal. When you order something at Cuevacia, you better be ready because it will arrive at your table post haste.

I discovered this when I ordered a salad at the same time my wife and I ordered entrees, assuming the greens would be delivered first. Instead, the entrees showed up quicker than expected, and the salad came several minutes after our main dishes.

There are tacos, quesadillas and enchiladas, all made with a little more thought than the typical Tex-Mex fare, but the regional Oaxacan dishes shine brighter. An octopus appetizer, one of the most popular options on the menu, is almost as tender as warm butter, complimented by an assertively spicy green poblano sauce. Cuevacia serves tetelas, a tortilla-based dish similar to a quesadilla but shaped like a triangle. And the Tamal Oaxaqueno is a familiar tamale filled with chicken but enrobed in a dark, deeply flavored mole sauce.

Cuevacia’s spectacular design paired with its solid food and drink has made it very popular in its early days, a dream come true for any restaurateur, Pitts admitted. With popularity can come some service challenges, though the staff is clearly competent and well-trained.

The need to turn over tables can lead servers to be almost too efficient, making them feel a little rigid or causing an awkward pacing to the meal. When you order something at Cuevacia, you better be ready because it will arrive at your table post haste.