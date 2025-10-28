The gardens behind Atlanta’s farm-to-table restaurants

As a regenerative farmer, Collins focuses on improving soil health and strengthening the ecosystem using cover crops, crop rotation and no-till planting without pesticides.
“We feed the soil, not the plant. You can grow lots of things very healthy and nutrient-dense if the soil is healthy,” said Collins.
This entails protecting the soil with cover crops (like fava beans), layering wood chips and incorporating the restaurant’s coffee grounds.
“We sprinkle them on the soil on top of the wood chips to get them to break down, so we’re composting and growing in the soil at the same time,” said Collins.
Though the Chastain uses its crops in dishes and drinks, including the garden tasting menu, the garden doesn’t produce enough to replace sourcing from other farms. That’s OK with Grossman, who sees value in the garden beyond the harvest.
“It’s right outside the window, and when you’re sitting there, and it’s in front of everybody, it starts a conversation with people,” he said.
As a regenerative farmer, Collins focuses on improving soil health and strengthening the ecosystem using cover crops, crop rotation and no-till planting without pesticides.
“We feed the soil, not the plant. You can grow lots of things very healthy and nutrient-dense if the soil is healthy,” said Collins.
This entails protecting the soil with cover crops (like fava beans), layering wood chips and incorporating the restaurant’s coffee grounds.
“We sprinkle them on the soil on top of the wood chips to get them to break down, so we’re composting and growing in the soil at the same time,” said Collins.
Though the Chastain uses its crops in dishes and drinks, including the garden tasting menu, the garden doesn’t produce enough to replace sourcing from other farms. That’s OK with Grossman, who sees value in the garden beyond the harvest.
“It’s right outside the window, and when you’re sitting there, and it’s in front of everybody, it starts a conversation with people,” he said.
At Kimball House, where herbs and vegetables grow in several raised beds, the joy of an on-site garden lies in growing items that are harder to source from local farms. Every winter, co-owner Miles Macquarrie and head oyster shucker He Ro (who manages the garden) plan what they want to grow for the year.
“We decided that it didn’t make a lot of sense for us to grow regular tomatoes and peppers this year because so many great local farms have that,” said Macquarrie. “So I wanted things that were harder to get.”
At Kimball House, where herbs and vegetables grow in several raised beds, the joy of an on-site garden lies in growing items that are harder to source from local farms. Every winter, co-owner Miles Macquarrie and head oyster shucker He Ro (who manages the garden) plan what they want to grow for the year.
“We decided that it didn’t make a lot of sense for us to grow regular tomatoes and peppers this year because so many great local farms have that,” said Macquarrie. “So I wanted things that were harder to get.”