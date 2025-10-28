The gardens behind Atlanta’s farm-to-table restaurants

On a crisp fall morning, the Chastain’s edible garden is a feast for the senses. Hidden behind the restaurant, pink dahlias and red hibiscuses weave among beds of peppers, eggplants and a pumpkin patch. When the breeze stirs, basil’s sweet fragrance wafts through the air. While the restaurant hums as locals line up for their morning coffee, the garden remains softly quiet as a chef pops out of the kitchen to snip a basketful of squash blossoms.

“I still get goose bumps thinking about walking out here and just seeing the potential and what could be,” said chef Christopher Grossman.

While farm-to-table is touted on many menus around town, only a few metro area restaurants can say they have their own edible garden or farm. The Chastain, which earned a Michelin Green Star for its sustainability efforts, is part of a small but growing number of Atlanta restaurants cultivating their own ingredients within view of the dining room.

Others include Milton’s in the Crabapple Historic District, which grows everything from sweet potatoes to okra throughout the year in its 1-acre yard. At Souper Jenny’s West Midtown location, Jenny Levison worked with Jeff Collins, a regenerative farmer who also works with Grossman at the Chastain, to install a farm on the adjacent 1-acre lot.

On a crisp fall morning, the Chastain’s edible garden is a feast for the senses. Hidden behind the restaurant, pink dahlias and red hibiscuses weave among beds of peppers, eggplants and a pumpkin patch. When the breeze stirs, basil’s sweet fragrance wafts through the air. While the restaurant hums as locals line up for their morning coffee, the garden remains softly quiet as a chef pops out of the kitchen to snip a basketful of squash blossoms.

“I still get goose bumps thinking about walking out here and just seeing the potential and what could be,” said chef Christopher Grossman.

While farm-to-table is touted on many menus around town, only a few metro area restaurants can say they have their own edible garden or farm. The Chastain, which earned a Michelin Green Star for its sustainability efforts, is part of a small but growing number of Atlanta restaurants cultivating their own ingredients within view of the dining room.