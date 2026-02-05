restaurant review

Beautiful Lo Kee has just enough depth to be interesting

Lo Kee can be a fun, pleasant and even reasonably priced restaurant for diners who follow a specific playbook.
The $160 colossal lobster for two at Lo Kee, lightly fried when served in its salt-and-pepper preparation, is a fun date-night dish even if it is a splurge. (Courtesy of Lo Kee)
By
34 minutes ago

It’s difficult not to be skeptical of a restaurant that parachutes into Atlanta by way of New York, touting its status as a celebrity hangout. That was the tack taken by Lo Kee, an Asian fusion restaurant from the owners behind Sei Less in Manhattan.

Yet it’s surprisingly easy to be charmed by Lo Kee thanks to its lovely atmosphere and some real substance beneath its social media-ready veneer. The menu holds several beautifully executed dishes, the service is polished, and the excellent desserts are made by a rising star, pastry chef Maximilian Lucas, whose talent was instantly identified by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s new food and dining editor, Monti Carlo, in her introductory column.

Lo Kee is an Asian fusion restaurant that opened in Ocotober in West Midtown. (Courtesy of Lo Kee)
That doesn’t mean Lo Kee avoids every annoyance endemic to self-proclaimed hotspots, with parking serving as the primary pain point. Welcome to Atlanta.

Lo Kee is the lone restaurant in a new apartment complex called Windsor Interlock. The building does not provide any restaurant parking in its deck, and paid street spaces are scarce on any slightly busy night. There are other paid parking decks nearby, but most of Lo Kee’s diners are funneled to the restaurant’s valet parking — which costs an abominable $20 (excluding tip, of course).

Lo Kee is on the ground floor of the Windsor Interlock apartment complex in West Midtown. (Courtesy of Lo Kee)
Not only is the valet cost exorbitant at a restaurant that provides no other parking options or information on its website, but the service is poor. Each time I visited, there was a single valet driver serving the whole restaurant, creating lengthy backups and delays both getting into and out of Lo Kee. The policy is damaging on three fronts: It creates a poor first impression; it feels unhospitable and chintzy on the part of the restaurant; and it causes many customers to leave with a bad taste or negative interaction.

Dara Mirjahangiry and Ivi Shano of New York City are expanding to Atlanta with new concept Lo Kee. (Courtesy of Lo Kee)
For diners who manage to skip the valet, Lo Kee can make a strong first impression. A security guard will open the door, and the restaurant blooms out behind the hostess stand, with warm, clubby lighting and sophisticated floral wallpaper on the walls and columns of the dining room. Decorative light fixtures, made from felt folded into geometric, flower-like shapes, control the acoustics in an otherwise open space. A bar spreads out across the back wall, which is highlighted by a tapestry-like painting of a tiger peering out from a jungle background. The bar is flanked by two TVs, but they are small enough to be mostly unobtrusive for the seated diners.

When Lo Kee debuted, the restaurant promoted a couple of signature items, including an upscale take on beef and broccoli made with filet mignon. That dish proved to be a bit of a clunker, with too much gluey sauce that was too sweet, negating the luxury aspect of the tender chunks of filet.

The black pepper beef at Lo Kee in west Midtown. (Courtesy of Lo Kee)
Lo Kee’s real specialty seemed to be lobster. An appetizer of lobster spoons included four Asian soup spoons filled with large chunks of lobster meat and a delicate, perfectly executed beurre blanc sauce (a relatively generous serving for $29).

Lobster spoons, four for $29, place tender lobster in a pool of perfectly executed beurre blanc sauce at Lo Kee in West Midtown. (Courtesy of Lo Kee)
The colossal lobster for two, by far the most expensive item on the menu at $160, was also a delight to order. Presented in a single bowl, the dish is really two large lobsters served in their shells but chopped into manageable pieces. It’s a fun date-night order, giving a couple both an activity and a huge amount of well-prepared lobster meat. I opted for the salt and pepper preparation, which resulted in a lightly fried and heavily seasoned shellfish that teetered on the precipice of “too salty” but didn’t tip over. It was messy and fun to eat, though it’s served with no sides, so the price still feels high despite the dish’s success.

Lo Kee’s seafood and vegetable dishes tended to work better than meat, all of which seemed to involve some sort of gloopy, overly sweet sauce. The chicken satay fell into that category, with an oddly thick peanut sauce blanketing the crispy chicken.

The chicken satay at Lo Kee in west Midtown. (Courtesy of Lo Kee)
Compared to many of the savory dishes, pastry chef Lucas’ desserts displayed more restrained sweetness. All three options on his menu are hits, though the best might be the seasonal winter citrus. The main pastry looks like a semi-realistic satsuma orange (not quite on the level of realism as Peckish, but impressive) filled with a Mandarin orange creamsicle custard. It gains complexity from the sweetly spicy pink peppercorn sticky rice and a dart of acid from blood orange sorbet, rounding out a balanced dessert.

The milk man, a play on cheesecake, involves a bit of tableside service when Lucas pours caramelized milk over a cream cheese mousse-topped brown butter wafer, which softens in the liquid but still provides a breakfast cereal-like crunch.

The frozen hot chocolate mousse, served in a shiny ring flanked by toasted marshmallow ice cream, gains intensity and amazing depth from a healthy dose of Vietnamese cinnamon, a variety Lucas said is stronger than the typical grocery store stuff.

The frozen hot chocolate at Lo Kee in west Midtown. (Courtesy of Lo Kee)
Lo Kee can be a fun, pleasant and even relatively reasonably priced restaurant for diners who follow a specific playbook: Avoid the valet, order lobster, and save room for dessert. But a truly excellent restaurant shouldn’t require guidance; the experience should be consistent for everyone who visits.

Lo Kee

2 out of 4 stars (very good)

Food: Asian fusion

Service: professional and polished, if a bit slow on occasion

Noise level: moderate

Recommended dishes: yellowtail sashimi, lobster spoons, spicy tuna crispy rice, edamame dumplings, rock shrimp tempura, colossal lobster for two, vegetable fried rice

Vegetarian dishes: apple salad, cucumber salad, vegetable spring rolls, vegetable lettuce wraps, edamame dumplings, vegetable lo mein, vegetable fried rice, broccoli, bok choy, cauliflower, edamame

Alcohol: full bar, with a basic wine and sake selection

Price range: less than $50 - $100 per person, excluding drinks

Hours: 5 p.m. - 12 a.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 5 p.m. - 1 a.m. Friday-Saturday, 5 p.m. - 12 a.m. Sunday

Accessibility: fully ADA accessible

Parking: $20 paid valet only

Nearest MARTA station: none

Reservations: recommended, available on OpenTable

Outdoor dining: no

Takeout: no

Address, phone: 2 Interlock Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-963-1228

Website: lokeeatl.com

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining critics conduct reviews anonymously. Reservations are not made in their name, nor do they provide restaurants with advance notice about their visits. Our critics always make multiple visits, sample the full range of the menu and pay for all of their meals. AJC dining critics wait at least one month after a new restaurant has opened before visiting.

