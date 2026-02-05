Beautiful Lo Kee has just enough depth to be interesting

Compared to many of the savory dishes, pastry chef Lucas’ desserts displayed more restrained sweetness. All three options on his menu are hits, though the best might be the seasonal winter citrus. The main pastry looks like a semi-realistic satsuma orange (not quite on the level of realism as Peckish, but impressive) filled with a Mandarin orange creamsicle custard. It gains complexity from the sweetly spicy pink peppercorn sticky rice and a dart of acid from blood orange sorbet, rounding out a balanced dessert.
The milk man, a play on cheesecake, involves a bit of tableside service when Lucas pours caramelized milk over a cream cheese mousse-topped brown butter wafer, which softens in the liquid but still provides a breakfast cereal-like crunch.
The frozen hot chocolate mousse, served in a shiny ring flanked by toasted marshmallow ice cream, gains intensity and amazing depth from a healthy dose of Vietnamese cinnamon, a variety Lucas said is stronger than the typical grocery store stuff.
Lo Kee can be a fun, pleasant and even relatively reasonably priced restaurant for diners who follow a specific playbook: Avoid the valet, order lobster, and save room for dessert. But a truly excellent restaurant shouldn’t require guidance; the experience should be consistent for everyone who visits.
2 out of 4 stars (very good)
Service: professional and polished, if a bit slow on occasion
Recommended dishes: yellowtail sashimi, lobster spoons, spicy tuna crispy rice, edamame dumplings, rock shrimp tempura, colossal lobster for two, vegetable fried rice
Vegetarian dishes: apple salad, cucumber salad, vegetable spring rolls, vegetable lettuce wraps, edamame dumplings, vegetable lo mein, vegetable fried rice, broccoli, bok choy, cauliflower, edamame
Alcohol: full bar, with a basic wine and sake selection
Price range: less than $50 - $100 per person, excluding drinks
Hours: 5 p.m. - 12 a.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 5 p.m. - 1 a.m. Friday-Saturday, 5 p.m. - 12 a.m. Sunday
Accessibility: fully ADA accessible
Parking: $20 paid valet only
Nearest MARTA station: none
Reservations: recommended, available on OpenTable
Address, phone: 2 Interlock Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-963-1228
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining critics conduct reviews anonymously. Reservations are not made in their name, nor do they provide restaurants with advance notice about their visits. Our critics always make multiple visits, sample the full range of the menu and pay for all of their meals. AJC dining critics wait at least one month after a new restaurant has opened before visiting.
