Beautiful Lo Kee has just enough depth to be interesting

For diners who manage to skip the valet, Lo Kee can make a strong first impression. A security guard will open the door, and the restaurant blooms out behind the hostess stand, with warm, clubby lighting and sophisticated floral wallpaper on the walls and columns of the dining room. Decorative light fixtures, made from felt folded into geometric, flower-like shapes, control the acoustics in an otherwise open space. A bar spreads out across the back wall, which is highlighted by a tapestry-like painting of a tiger peering out from a jungle background. The bar is flanked by two TVs, but they are small enough to be mostly unobtrusive for the seated diners.

When Lo Kee debuted, the restaurant promoted a couple of signature items, including an upscale take on beef and broccoli made with filet mignon. That dish proved to be a bit of a clunker, with too much gluey sauce that was too sweet, negating the luxury aspect of the tender chunks of filet.

