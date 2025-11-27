Peckish showcases ascendant chef’s talent in Kirkwood neighborhood

In its found home, with a patio that gets a little too loud and service that can occasionally drag as members of the small team juggle various duties, Peckish feels like a restaurant still pulling itself up by the bootstraps. But it houses an exceptional talent in Hewitt, a chef who can transform Jamaica’s humble national dish of saltfish and ackee into one of the most artful and arresting pastries you’ll ever see. Hewitt’s talent has already brought her impressively far, but Peckish might just send her to the stratosphere.
2 out of 4 stars (very good)
Service: enthusiastic but occasionally unfocused
Noise level: moderate to loud, especially loud on the patio
Recommended dishes: high tea tower; hot honey chicken biscuit; ackee and saltfish fishbone; bacon, egg and cheese sandwich; smoked jerk wings; seafood hush puppies; oxtail empanadas; coconut P.E.I. mussels; tamarind-glazed pork belly; curry goat; caramel mocha latte; baby banana; red velvet flower; full moon; teddy bear truffle
Vegetarian dishes: jerk sweet potato rice burger; vegan Peckish skillet; peaches and cream stuffed waffles; tostones; smoked gouda grit cake; breakfast potatoes; tomato peach panzanella; collard and kale Caesar salad; curry cornbread; rice and peas; steamed cabbage
Alcohol: full bar with short list of tropical cocktails
Price range: $25-$75 or less per person, excluding drinks
Hours: 5-10 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Saturdays; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays
Accessibility: fully ADA accessible, though the Pullman Yards parking lot is gravel
Parking: paid parking on-site validated for two hours at restaurant
Nearest MARTA station: 3/4-mile from Edgewood-Candler Park station
Reservations: yes, available via Resy
Outdoor dining: yes, enclosed patio
Takeout: yes, orders taken via phone
Address, phone: 225 Rogers St. NE, Atlanta. 404-228-2026
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining critics conduct reviews anonymously. Reservations are not made in their name, nor do they provide restaurants with advance notice about their visits. Our critics always make multiple visits, sample the full range of the menu and pay for all of their meals. AJC dining critics wait at least one month after a new restaurant has opened before visiting.
