Food & Dining Atlanta brewery buys Eats brand, iconic restaurant moving to West End Eats will reopen with the same menu this spring. Wild Heaven Beer's co-owners Nick Purdy and Eric Johnson have purchased iconic comfort food restaurant Eats from original owner Bob Hatcher. They will reopen it this spring in West Heaven's West End taproom. (Courtesy of Courtney DiCarlo)

Atlanta brewery Wild Heaven Beer has purchased iconic comfort-food restaurant brand Eats several months after it closed its location on Ponce de Leon Avenue after 32 years of business. Eats will reopen sometime in March in Wild Heaven Beer’s West End location.

The original owner of Eats, Bob Hatcher, announced the restaurant’s closure in early October, citing a decline in business. The beloved Atlanta staple opened in 1993 and was known for its affordable menu of comfort food dishes like jerk chicken, collard greens, sweet potatoes and chicken lasagna. The restaurant’s final day on Oct. 18 brought crowds of longtime customers as they bid farewell to a piece of Atlanta history. RELATED Goodbye, Eats: Longtime customers have a final meal at Atlanta institution But a few of those regulars couldn’t bear to say goodbye; together, they stepped in to rescue Eats. Wild Heaven Beer owners Nick Purdy and Eric Johnson, along with longtime customers Brent and Amity Dey, approached Hatcher about carrying on the restaurant’s legacy before its doors ever closed, Purdy told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The first moment that I was there and found out from Bob that there wasn’t already a plan (for the restaurant), I was like, we’re immediately interested,” Purdy said, who has been dining at Eats since 1994.

At 74 years old, Hatcher had no desire to continue in the restaurant business after Eats closed. When the group of four approached him about buying the brand, he agreed, especially since he had known the Deys for years. They were all so “gung-ho” about carrying on Eats that he had no doubt they would stay true to the brand, Hatcher said.

Wild Heaven Beer's co-owners Nick Purdy (far left) and Eric Johnson (far right) have purchased Eats from original owner Bob Hatcher (center). (Courtesy of Courtney DiCarlo) He let them acquire everything, including the recipes, logos, equipment and paraphernalia inside the building, down to the booths and decades-old wall hangings. Much of those beloved trappings will move into Wild Heaven’s West End space. RELATED Wild Heaven, Fox Bros. partner to bring beer and barbecue to Toco Hill Eats will still leave its former home at 600 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE to relocate into Wild Heaven’s West End taproom where the brewery’s beer and the Eats menu will both be available. Mexican restaurant El Tesoro is preparing to move out of Wild Heaven and relocate to another space in the Lee + White mixed-use development, according to a news release. “There’s going to be, I think, a feeling when you get to Wild Heaven West End that you’re going to feel a lot of what you know as Eats, and that’s going to be very intentional,” Purdy said. “Our hope is to not be a tribute band, but to be like the band.”

The menu will remain exactly the same, and Purdy said they even plan to one day bring back the pasta bar, which was discontinued at the original Eats around COVID-19. While they may have to raise menu prices a bit, “our hope is to find ways that the menu will always feel like the Eats that everybody knows and loves, and that includes the value proposition,” he said. The popular jerk chicken from Eats will remain on the menu once the iconic restaurant reopens in West Heaven Beer's West End taproom. (Courtesy of Bryan Bankovich) Purdy hopes moving to the West End will benefit Eats since part of what hurt the restaurant’s business were disruptions from traffic and lane closures on Ponce, as Hatcher noted in a previous interview. Levi Nichols, a longtime Eats manager who has been running the restaurant for Hatcher for years, will move over to the new location to help maintain the brand that Atlantans love, and Purdy said they’ve made sure Hatcher knows he’s welcome to “haunt the place” and hang out as much as he’d like. Hatcher is happy to be retired, but he’ll stop into the restaurant from time to time, he said. It’s a big turnaround from early October when the end of Eats was nigh.