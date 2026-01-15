Dazzling zero-proof cocktails to seek out around Atlanta
These drinks are to be enjoyed in dry January — and any other time.
The No-G at Superica is a perfect Texas Margarita without the booze. (Courtesy of Superica)
By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC
1 hour ago
Boring mocktails are officially in the rearview mirror. Atlanta’s bars are reimagining zero-proof drinks, and for the dry-January observers, the permanently abstemious, or those simply in search of a great drink with dinner, we’ve got you covered.
These cocktails lean on a sophisticated lexicon of bittered botanicals, sharp shrubs, citrus and other surprises to replicate the bite and textural weight of a boozypour. Whether you’re recalibrating for the month or simply seeking a clear-headedseat at the table, these are drinks that prove a cocktail’sworth lies in its intentionality rather thanits alcohol content.
The star ingredient of Agua Chiles at La Semilla is a house-made shrub made with five different chiles. It's expertly combined with cacao and grapefruit juice. (Courtesy of La Semilla)
Agua Chiles at La Semilla
Almost echoing the complexity of Mexican mole, Agua Chiles brings a bright snap, a vegetal slow burn and a bit of smoke to your glass with five chiles — guajillo, habanero, morita, pasilla and serrano — in a house-made shrub pluscacao. Grapefruit juiceis a secret weapon, offering bittersweet acidity. A soda water topper delivers aromatics with bubbles.
780 Memorial Dr. SE, Atlanta. 404-228-3090, lasemilla.kitchen
Amalfi Beach sips like a mango mai tai without the booze at Alpharetta's Siena. (Courtesy of Siena)
Amalfi Beach at Siena
Matching the “Meditalian” cuisine at Alpharetta’s Siena, Amalfi Beach is a sunshiney sipper without the alcohol. The bromelain enzyme in pineapple juice creates a persistent foam when shaken vigorously, keeping this mango mai tai version vibrant throughout your sipping experience.
The Verdita Collins is a bright, herbaceous, savory and slightly spicy zero-proof refresher. (Courtesy of Brandon Amato)
Verdita Collins at the Woodall
The Woodall’s Verdita Collins contains the brightness of garden herbs with a deep, spicy undercurrent and the balancingbitterness of quinine. Cilantro and mint are an aromatic duo, a cooling and savory contrast to jalapeno heat in a verdant cooler.
The pea flower in Southern Belle's Purple Rain gives this blueberry lemonade with ginger its lavender hue. (Courtesy of Southern Belle)
Purple Rain at Southern Belle
Tannic blueberry and the zing of ginger mingle in a glass withpea flower. When thelemon juice hits, the color changes to an earthy indigo hue, allowing you to drink “purple” without tasting “purple,” in the style of chef Joey Ward’s playful culinary magic.
The Golden Recovery at Bovino After Dark is a nonalcoholic version of a classic sour cocktail. (Courtesy of Cristina Payan Ponce)
Golden Recovery at Bovino After Dark
At Bovino After Dark, Cristina Payan Ponce designs zero-proof drinks through experimentation while working with the kitchen for a zero-waste menu. Inspired by a classic sour, the sun-hued Golden Recovery plays juicy mandarin and fresh lemon against earthy turmeric syrup. The beautiful balance and soft acidity create silky sipping, complete with warm spices.
The Select offers an old-fashioned without the booze and with a little bit of warming spices. (Courtesy of the Select)
Mulled Old-Fashioned at the Select
The wood-forward Lyre’s American Malt gives an aged feel to a deeply nostalgic classic cocktailwithout a drop of alcohol in the Select’s Mulled Old-Fashioned. Rather than using simple syrup, flavors are amped up with a mulled non-alcoholic wine syrup made with brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger, orange, allspice, nutmeg and star anise and a few dashes of nonalcoholic bitters.
The Ashford on Dresden has a lengthy menu of zero-proof options, including Tiny Bubbles (left) made with pineapple cordial and nonalcoholic prosecco. (Courtesy of the Ashford)
Tiny Bubbles at the Ashford
Simple, bright and bubbly, Tiny Bubbles incorporates a pineapple cordial, lime juice and a topper of nonalcoholic prosecco at the Ashford on Dresden. It’s just one of many zero-proof cocktails at the Ashford.
Kimball House offers a zero-proof version of its famed New Tokyo cocktail called Tokyo Zero, and it is just as wonderfully bracing. (Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Tokyo Zero at Kimball House
As intriguing and satisfying as the high-proof version of this cocktail, Tokyo Zero’s first sip is a sharp, aromatic collision. Yuzu lends complexfloral, almost perfume-like citrus notes, andpineapple provides weight and honeyed sweetness. Ginger brings clean, directional heat that mimics alcohol‘s “burn,” while lime and lime zest give bracing, snappy sensations. Compared side by side, the New Tokyo (with alcohol) and Tokyo Zero tasteequally delightful.
Superica's Texas Starlight is a zero-proof version of the Tex-Mex classic Texas Star. (Courtesy of Superica)
Texas Starlight at Superica
Ever wanted a celebratorymargarita without the booze? Beverage director Lara Creasy’s Texas Starlight is a zero-proof version of Superica’s Tex-Mex classic Texas Star. She combines Lyre’s Agave, Giffard Elderflower NA, lime and grapefruit juices, agave nectar and a morita-hibiscus juice and crowns it with a cactus pick and lime wheel for a deep-in-the-heart-of-Texas experience. Clap, clap, clap, clap.
Superica has locations in Buckhead, Krog District, Alpharetta, Dunwoody and the Battery. superica.com
My Paloma is sweet, tart and bitter, with a kick from Amethyst Grapefruit Basil nonalcoholic distilled spirit. (Courtesy of Confab Kitchen & Bar)
My Paloma at Confab Kitchen and Bar
Crisp and garden-forward, Confab’s My Paloma is bold and slightly smoky. Built with grapefruit and lime juices, it has an herbaceous backbone of Amethyst Grapefruit Basil, a nonalcoholic spirit that mimics the complexity of an aperitif.
The nonalcoholic Celery Gimlet at Lazy Betty is simultaneously savory and refreshing. (Courtesy of Colette Collins)
Celery Gimlet at Lazy Betty
Whether paired with the tasting menu or enjoyedat the bar, Lazy Betty’s Celery Gimlet is packed with herbal, vegetal notes from a house-made celery cordial, saline and Amethyst Lemon Cucumber Serrano— a distilled nonalcoholic spirit. It is light and refreshing, with sippable depth and hints of salty spice, and a surface dotted with chive oil.