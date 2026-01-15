Food & Dining Dazzling zero-proof cocktails to seek out around Atlanta These drinks are to be enjoyed in dry January — and any other time. The No-G at Superica is a perfect Texas Margarita without the booze. (Courtesy of Superica)

By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC 1 hour ago link copied

Boring mocktails are officially in the rearview mirror. Atlanta’s bars are reimagining zero-proof drinks, and for the dry-January observers, the permanently abstemious, or those simply in search of a great drink with dinner, we’ve got you covered. These cocktails lean on a sophisticated lexicon of bittered botanicals, sharp shrubs, citrus and other surprises to replicate the bite and textural weight of a boozy pour. Whether you’re recalibrating for the month or simply seeking a clear-headed seat at the table, these are drinks that prove a cocktail’s worth lies in its intentionality rather than its alcohol content.

The star ingredient of Agua Chiles at La Semilla is a house-made shrub made with five different chiles. It's expertly combined with cacao and grapefruit juice. (Courtesy of La Semilla) Agua Chiles at La Semilla Almost echoing the complexity of Mexican mole, Agua Chiles brings a bright snap, a vegetal slow burn and a bit of smoke to your glass with five chiles — guajillo, habanero, morita, pasilla and serrano — in a house-made shrub plus cacao. Grapefruit juice is a secret weapon, offering bittersweet acidity. A soda water topper delivers aromatics with bubbles. 780 Memorial Dr. SE, Atlanta. 404-228-3090, lasemilla.kitchen

Amalfi Beach sips like a mango mai tai without the booze at Alpharetta's Siena. (Courtesy of Siena)

Amalfi Beach at Siena Matching the “Meditalian” cuisine at Alpharetta’s Siena, Amalfi Beach is a sunshiney sipper without the alcohol. The bromelain enzyme in pineapple juice creates a persistent foam when shaken vigorously, keeping this mango mai tai version vibrant throughout your sipping experience. 124 Devore Road, Alpharetta. 404-488-3399, sienaatl.com The Verdita Collins is a bright, herbaceous, savory and slightly spicy zero-proof refresher. (Courtesy of Brandon Amato) Verdita Collins at the Woodall

The Woodall’s Verdita Collins contains the brightness of garden herbs with a deep, spicy undercurrent and the balancing bitterness of quinine. Cilantro and mint are an aromatic duo, a cooling and savory contrast to jalapeno heat in a verdant cooler. 2260 Marietta Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 404-343-4424, thewoodallwestside.com The pea flower in Southern Belle's Purple Rain gives this blueberry lemonade with ginger its lavender hue. (Courtesy of Southern Belle) Purple Rain at Southern Belle Tannic blueberry and the zing of ginger mingle in a glass with pea flower. When the lemon juice hits, the color changes to an earthy indigo hue, allowing you to drink “purple” without tasting “purple,” in the style of chef Joey Ward’s playful culinary magic.

1043 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-698-3961, southernbelleatl.com The Golden Recovery at Bovino After Dark is a nonalcoholic version of a classic sour cocktail. (Courtesy of Cristina Payan Ponce) Golden Recovery at Bovino After Dark At Bovino After Dark, Cristina Payan Ponce designs zero-proof drinks through experimentation while working with the kitchen for a zero-waste menu. Inspired by a classic sour, the sun-hued Golden Recovery plays juicy mandarin and fresh lemon against earthy turmeric syrup. The beautiful balance and soft acidity create silky sipping, complete with warm spices. 1000 White St. SW, Atlanta. 470-716-3176, bovinoafterdark.com

The Select offers an old-fashioned without the booze and with a little bit of warming spices. (Courtesy of the Select) Mulled Old-Fashioned at the Select The wood-forward Lyre’s American Malt gives an aged feel to a deeply nostalgic classic cocktail without a drop of alcohol in the Select’s Mulled Old-Fashioned. Rather than using simple syrup, flavors are amped up with a mulled non-alcoholic wine syrup made with brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger, orange, allspice, nutmeg and star anise and a few dashes of nonalcoholic bitters. 6405 Blue Stone Road, Sandy Springs. 770-637-2240, theselectatl.com The Ashford on Dresden has a lengthy menu of zero-proof options, including Tiny Bubbles (left) made with pineapple cordial and nonalcoholic prosecco. (Courtesy of the Ashford)

Tiny Bubbles at the Ashford Simple, bright and bubbly, Tiny Bubbles incorporates a pineapple cordial, lime juice and a topper of nonalcoholic prosecco at the Ashford on Dresden. It’s just one of many zero-proof cocktails at the Ashford. 1418 Dresden Drive, Atlanta. 404-907-4447, theashfordatl.com Kimball House offers a zero-proof version of its famed New Tokyo cocktail called Tokyo Zero, and it is just as wonderfully bracing. (Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Tokyo Zero at Kimball House

As intriguing and satisfying as the high-proof version of this cocktail, Tokyo Zero’s first sip is a sharp, aromatic collision. Yuzu lends complex floral, almost perfume-like citrus notes, and pineapple provides weight and honeyed sweetness. Ginger brings clean, directional heat that mimics alcohol‘s “burn,” while lime and lime zest give bracing, snappy sensations. Compared side by side, the New Tokyo (with alcohol) and Tokyo Zero taste equally delightful. 303 E. Howard Ave., Decatur. 404-378-3502, kimball-house.com Superica's Texas Starlight is a zero-proof version of the Tex-Mex classic Texas Star. (Courtesy of Superica) Texas Starlight at Superica Ever wanted a celebratory margarita without the booze? Beverage director Lara Creasy’s Texas Starlight is a zero-proof version of Superica’s Tex-Mex classic Texas Star. She combines Lyre’s Agave, Giffard Elderflower NA, lime and grapefruit juices, agave nectar and a morita-hibiscus juice and crowns it with a cactus pick and lime wheel for a deep-in-the-heart-of-Texas experience. Clap, clap, clap, clap.

Superica has locations in Buckhead, Krog District, Alpharetta, Dunwoody and the Battery. superica.com My Paloma is sweet, tart and bitter, with a kick from Amethyst Grapefruit Basil nonalcoholic distilled spirit. (Courtesy of Confab Kitchen & Bar) My Paloma at Confab Kitchen and Bar Crisp and garden-forward, Confab’s My Paloma is bold and slightly smoky. Built with grapefruit and lime juices, it has an herbaceous backbone of Amethyst Grapefruit Basil, a nonalcoholic spirit that mimics the complexity of an aperitif. 1350 Dresden Drive NE, Atlanta. 404-963-1305, confabatl.com