Roast salmon stars in quick, elevated twist on trout almondine

Trout almondine is a classic French dish made with pan-fried fillets and a buttery, lemony sauce studded with toasted almonds. It’s the perfect inspiration for an elevated — yet quick — holiday meal featuring a large skin-on salmon fillet. Besides looking more festive than a collection of smaller fillets, a large fillet is easier to cook for a family of four and is usually cheaper than individual servings.

Instead of attempting to cook a large fish fillet on the stovetop, move the salmon to the oven for a low-and-slow roast at 300 degrees. This oven temperature allows the fish to roast relatively gradually — making it harder to overcook, but still ready to eat in less than 30 minutes.