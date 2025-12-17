5:30 Challenge

Roast salmon stars in quick, elevated twist on trout almondine

This easy recipe combines buttery almonds, lemon and parsley for a festive, flavorful family meal.
Roast Salmon Almondine makes for an elevated — yet quick — holiday meal. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC/food styling by Kate Williams)
By Kate Williams – For the AJC
15 minutes ago

Trout almondine is a classic French dish made with pan-fried fillets and a buttery, lemony sauce studded with toasted almonds. It’s the perfect inspiration for an elevated — yet quick — holiday meal featuring a large skin-on salmon fillet. Besides looking more festive than a collection of smaller fillets, a large fillet is easier to cook for a family of four and is usually cheaper than individual servings.

Instead of attempting to cook a large fish fillet on the stovetop, move the salmon to the oven for a low-and-slow roast at 300 degrees. This oven temperature allows the fish to roast relatively gradually — making it harder to overcook, but still ready to eat in less than 30 minutes.

The sauce can be made on the stovetop while the fish cooks, and it’s an easy process: Melt butter, add almonds, then garlic, and finish with lemon and parsley. Pour the entire pan of sauce over the roasted fish and serve right away.

Roast Salmon Almondine

  1. Heat the oven to 300 degrees. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Combine the salt and pepper in a small bowl.
  2. Season the salmon with about ¾ of the salt and pepper mixture to thoroughly coat; reserve the remaining salt and pepper mixture for the sauce.
  3. Place the salmon on the prepared pan, skin-side down. Thinly slice 1 tablespoon of butter and scatter slices over the fish. Transfer to the oven and cook until the thickest part of the fillet registers 120 degrees and flakes with a fork, 15 to 20 minutes.
  4. Meanwhile, make the sauce: In a medium skillet over medium heat, melt the remaining 7 tablespoons butter. When the butter is bubbling, add the almonds. Cook, stirring, until the butter starts to brown, 2 to 3 minutes.
  5. Add the garlic to the skillet and continue to cook until the garlic is fragrant and the almonds are lightly toasted, about 1 more minute.
  6. Remove skillet from the heat and immediately stir in ½ of the parsley, lemon zest, lemon juice and reserved salt and pepper mixture.
  7. When the salmon is finished roasting, transfer to a serving platter. Pour the sauce over the fish and top with the remaining parsley. Serve immediately.

Serves 4.

Per serving: 415 calories (percent of calories from fat, 71), 26 grams protein, 5 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram total sugars, 2 grams fiber, 33 grams total fat (16 grams saturated), 145 milligrams cholesterol, 343 milligrams sodium.

