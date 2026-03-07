The Brussels sprouts recipe for people who think they don’t like Brussels sprouts

The crispy Brussels sprouts at Fia are amazing, and everyone in our group always loves them … even people (like my teenage boys) who don’t think they like Brussels sprouts! I would love it if you could get the recipe and publish it.

“The Brussels sprouts have been on our menu from when we opened back in November 2019,” Burges Jokhi, owner and executive chef of Fia at the Burges Hotel, wrote when he sent the recipe.

“The flavors are unique and delicious because of the combination of sweet and tart from the gastrique and a little bitter flavor from the fried Brussels sprouts. The use of pear instead of another fruit gives the gastrique a little body and a different flavor. It is not as sweet as some other fruits, so it works well in a gastrique. The human palate loves a combination of sweet, salty and sour.”

Jokhi says this ratio of gastrique to Brussels sprouts is how they prefer it at the restaurant, but readers may prefer a little more or a little less.

Fia’s Crispy Brussels Sprouts