The Brussels sprouts recipe for people who think they don’t like Brussels sprouts
Fia’s fried Brussels sprouts with pear gastrique are a tasty combination of sweet, salty and sour.
Fia’s Crispy Brussels Sprouts. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC/food styling by Burges Jokhi)
By C.W. Cameron for the AJC
1 hour ago
The crispy Brussels sprouts at Fia are amazing, and everyone in our group always loves them … even people (like my teenage boys) who don’t think they like Brussels sprouts! I would love it if you could get the recipe and publish it.
“The Brussels sprouts have been on our menu from when we opened back in November 2019,” Burges Jokhi, owner and executive chef of Fia at the Burges Hotel, wrote when he sent the recipe.
“The flavors are unique and delicious because of the combination of sweet and tart from the gastrique and a little bitter flavor from the fried Brussels sprouts. The use of pear instead of another fruit gives the gastrique a little body and a different flavor. It is not as sweet as some other fruits, so it works well in a gastrique. The human palate loves a combination of sweet, salty and sour.”
Jokhi says this ratio of gastrique to Brussels sprouts is how they prefer it at the restaurant, but readers may prefer a little more or a little less.
Fia’s Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Vegetable oil, for frying
1/2 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed
1/2 cup Pear Gastrique (see recipe)
1 teaspoon Diamond Crystal kosher salt
In a Dutch oven over high heat,heat 2 inches of oil to 350 degrees. Line a plate with paper towels and place next to the cooktop.
Using a slotted spoon, carefully drop the Brussels sprouts into the hot oil. Fry until golden, 1 to 2 minutes, turning occasionally with tongs.
Use the slotted spoon to remove Brussels sprouts from oil and transfer to the paper towel-lined plate to drain. Sprinkle with salt.
Transfer to a bowl, toss with pear gastrique and move to a serving dish.
Serves 2.
Per serving: 355 calories (percent of calories from fat, 66), 4 grams protein, 27 grams carbohydrates, 17 grams total sugars, 6 grams fiber, 27 grams total fat (4 grams saturated), no cholesterol, 608 milligrams sodium.
Pear Gastrique
1 small Anjou pear, peeled, cored and sliced
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
1/4 cup apple cider
2 tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar
2 tablespoons honey
Dash Tabasco
Pinch salt
In the jar of a blender, combine pear, apple cider vinegar, apple cider, rice vinegar, honey, Tabasco and salt and process until smooth.
Transfer to a medium saucepan over high heat and bring to a boil.
Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until gastrique is the consistency of maple syrup, about 25 minutes.
Remove heat and allow to cool.
Transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate. May be refrigerated for up to 2 weeks or frozen for up to 2 months.
Per tablespoon: 38 calories (percent of calories from fat, 1), trace protein, 9 grams carbohydrates, 7 grams total sugars, 1 gram fiber, trace total fat (trace saturated fat), no cholesterol, 10 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of … Fia Restaurant, the Burges Hotel, 3600 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta. 404-949-1450. fiaatlanta.com
