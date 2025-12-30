Local Three’s multipart beet recipe pays dividends

I find beets are a vegetable people either love or think they don’t like. I fall in the group that loves beets and I especially love the Urfa dusted beets at Local Three. How do they make them?

“We almost always have a beet dish on the menu, and usually it’s in a salad of ‘stuff,’ allowing us to get a little more funky than the usual salad format of greens + veggies + crouton + dressing,” Jimbo Irvin, Local Three’s director of culinary operations, wrote when he provided the recipe.

“This time we focused on Mediterranean flavors. The Urfa pepper has a raisin-smoky-chocolate flavor, which pairs great with the beets. The addition of the roasted carrots to the hummus adds some depth and sweetness, and the toasted cashews provide some crunch and nuttiness. It’s all finished off with the Calabrian chile honey for some extra punch. The dish makes a great side or starter, and you could always add a protein or increase the amount of beets and arugula to make it a whole meal.”

There are several components to the recipe, and Irvin suggests you’ll find more uses for them than just in this dish. “Make extra of the Calabrian chile honey. You’ll put it on everything. Think roasted broccoli or Brussels sprouts and roasted or grilled meats. It would make a great wing sauce or drizzle it over pizza. Add it to your cheese boards. The carrot hummus is great as a snack on its own.”

When selecting the beets for this recipe, look for beets that are uniform in size, or be prepared to test the beets while they are cooking and remove the smaller ones while the larger ones continue to cook. Cooking the beets in water seasoned with vinegar ensures the beets are seasoned through and through. And boiling the canned chickpeas means your hummus will be creamy and smooth.