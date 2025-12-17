C. Ellet’s Steakhouse Riverboat Flip brings classic style to the present

C. Ellet’s Steakhouse Riverboat Flip is named or the storied Mississippi riverboats of the 19th century. (Courtesy of C. Ellet’s Steakhouse)

We love the atmosphere at C. Ellet’s Steakhouse and always enjoy trying the delicious cocktails. What’s the secret behind that yummy Riverboat Flip?

Kendal Caccavale, a bartender at C. Ellet’s, created this cocktail and named it for the storied Mississippi riverboats of the 19th century. “Shaken to velvety perfection, this decadent flip blends dark rum and creme de banana with Hoodoo Chicory liqueur from Cathead Distillery in Jackson, Mississippi,” she wrote. “It’s a drink that celebrates our New Orleans roots.”

The New Orleans roots she references are those of C. Ellet’s owner, chef Linton Hopkins, who began working in New Orleans at Mr. B’s Bistro and later the Windsor Court hotel after graduating from the Culinary Institute of America. The restaurant is named after Hopkins’ great-grandfather Charles Ellet Jr., a civil engineer who helped shape the New Orleans waterfront through his surveys of the Mississippi River.

Caccavale added, “With bartending, it’s tough put a time on the shakes and stirs for a cocktail since it can take longer or shorter depending on who the bartender is and how they shake. A way I cheat with sours and flips on the first shake is tossing in a single ice cube. Then I shake until I don’t hear the ice cube rattle around in there anymore.”

For those who wish to leave out the egg for any reason, the recipe’s end result is still a delicious cocktail, if not a traditional flip.