Alma Cocina to close in Buckhead this month after 6 years

Alma Cocina Buckhead opened just before the COVID-19 pandemic. Though it survived those initial challenges, business activity in the area never returned to the same levels as before.

Hospitality group Fifth Group Restaurants has announced it will close Alma Cocina’s Buckhead location Dec. 20 after six years in business.

Fifth Group opened the contemporary Mexican restaurant in the Terminus 100 complex at the corner of Peachtree and Piedmont roads just before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though it survived those initial challenges, business activity in Buckhead “never returned to the same levels due to the remote/hybrid work environment and reduced business travel,” CEO Steve Simon said in a prepared statement. “We just had an unfortunate start out of the gates.”

Alma Cocina in downtown Atlanta will remain an important piece to Fifth Group’s portfolio and “part of the company’s future development plans,” according to a news release.

“We have evolved more this year than any in our 32-year history. It was extremely hard to decide to close this restaurant. Yet, we felt it was necessary to free up the human and financial resources needed to realize our next phase of growth,” Simon said in the statement.