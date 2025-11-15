Food & Dining Wellness-focused restaurant coming soon to Eastside Beltline and more from Atlanta’s dining scene The new restaurant’s menu will combine Asian, Mediterranean and Latin influences. Azara opening photos, Nov. 14, 2025. (Credit: Erik Meadows Photography, courtesy of Azara)

A physician-founded restaurant lands in Old Fourth Ward, two local beverage favorites team up for a unique collaboration, Buckhead sees some highly visible restaurant locations turn over and more of this week’s happenings in the metro Atlanta restaurant scene. Azara opening photos, Nov. 14, 2025. (Credit: Erik Meadows Photography, courtesy of Azara)

New Beltline restaurant prioritizes longevity A new health-centered restaurant called Azara, founded by a physician, will open on the Atlanta Beltline’s Eastside Trail next week. Azara will celebrate its grand opening Friday at 550 Somerset Terrace NE on the border between Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward and Poncey-Highland neighborhoods, according to a news release. The restaurant is situated between New Realm Brewery and Illuminarium Atlanta. Azara opening photos, Nov. 14, 2025. (Credit: Erik Meadows Photography, courtesy of Azara) Created by Dr. Raj Pandya, Azara is an all-day restaurant with cuisine “inspired by the world’s longevity hotspots,” the announcement said. The menu will combine Asian, Mediterranean and Latin influences, with ingredients like Sardinian olive oil, Ikarian herbs and Okinawan sweet potatoes.

“As a physician, my goal has always been to transform the way people think about food. At Azara, we’re showing that food that’s good for you can also taste incredible. Our guests will enjoy vibrant, delicious dishes in an elevated yet approachable environment,” Pandya said in a press statement.

Azara opening photos, Nov. 14, 2025. (Credit: Erik Meadows Photography, courtesy of Azara) Azara will have three distinct spaces with separate menus: A casual bistro with a coffee bar, a full-service restaurant and a rooftop bar. The restaurant is accepting soft opening reservations before the grand opening Nov. 21, which can be made through OpenTable. 550 Somerset Terrace NE, Atlanta. 470-312-2112, azaraatl.com Tip Top Proper Cocktails event poster. (Courtesy of Tip Top Proper Cocktails) Creature Comforts releases final Tip Top Proper Cocktails collab in Decatur event Atlanta-based Tip Top Proper Cocktails will release its final Kindred Spirits collaboration beer with Athens brewery Creature Comforts in a Saturday evening event at the Brick Store Pub in Decatur.

Tip Top has already partnered with four other breweries as part of their collaborative series to release beers inspired by the brand’s cocktail recipes, the company said in a news release. Special, limited release beers have already been created by WeldWerks Brewing in Greeley, Colorado; Holy City Brewing in Charleston, South Carolina; Green Cheek Beer in Orange County, California; and Revolution Brewing in Chicago. On Saturday, Creature Comforts will release a beer called the origami orange inspired by Tip Top’s paper plane cocktail recipe. A news release describes the beer as “an intensely fruited sour ale with flavors of Cara Cara orange, lemon, and a blend of paper plane-inspired botanicals” for a “tart, fruity and funky” flavor profile. Nov. 15, 5-8 p.m. Brick Store Pub, 125 E. Court Square, Decatur. tiptopcocktails.com Restaurant openings & announcements Mule Train, a restaurant from popular pop-up chef couple Michael and Shyretha Sheats, has been announced as a new tenant in the South Downtown development. The Sheatses are known for their pop-up and hospitality company called the Plate Sale. Mule Train will serve a seasonal menu of Southern cooking featuring ingredients sourced from Georgia and around the Southeast. The new restaurant is expected to open in 2026. 87 Broad St., Atlanta. southdowntownatl.com