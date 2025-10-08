Popular influencer charms in cookbook that is ‘fully Ivy’

Ivy Odom, Southern Living magazine’s senior lifestyle editor, published her first cookbook this month. In an interview from her home in Birmingham, Alabama, she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that “My Southern Kitchen: From Suppers to Celebrations, Recipes for Every Occasion” (Abrams, $35) is the realization of a longtime goal.

Odom appears on national television shows and makes social media posts every week. “Most people know me from social media, but that was never the dream. Publishing a cookbook was. I love our social media videos. They are a cool way to bring in a new generation to the Southern Living audience. But the cookbook is ‘fully Ivy’ — the chance to tell my story and take people behind the scenes,” Odom said.

She divides the recipes into six chapters, one on kitchen essentials and the other five based on occasions like “lawn parties” and “joys and sorrows.” “The approach is based on how I cook, based on the occasion at hand. What do I want to take to a new neighbor or share at a tailgate?”

Ivy Odom, Southern Living magazine’s senior lifestyle editor, published her first cookbook this month. In an interview from her home in Birmingham, Alabama, she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that “My Southern Kitchen: From Suppers to Celebrations, Recipes for Every Occasion” (Abrams, $35) is the realization of a longtime goal.

Odom appears on national television shows and makes social media posts every week. “Most people know me from social media, but that was never the dream. Publishing a cookbook was. I love our social media videos. They are a cool way to bring in a new generation to the Southern Living audience. But the cookbook is ‘fully Ivy’ — the chance to tell my story and take people behind the scenes,” Odom said.