Popular influencer charms in cookbook that is ‘fully Ivy’
Southern recipes, book tour are on the menu.
Author and influencer Ivy Odom shares personal stories and recipes in her first cookbook, "My Southern Kitchen," published this month. (Robbie Caponetto, courtesy of Ivy Odom/Abrams)
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
41 minutes ago
Ivy Odom, Southern Living magazine’s senior lifestyle editor, published her first cookbook this month. In an interview from her home in Birmingham, Alabama, she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that “My Southern Kitchen: From Suppers to Celebrations, Recipes for Every Occasion” (Abrams, $35) is the realization of a longtime goal.
Odom appears on national television shows and makes social media postsevery week. “Most people know me from social media, but that was never the dream. Publishing a cookbook was. I love our social media videos. They are a cool way to bring in a new generation to the Southern Living audience. But the cookbook is ‘fully Ivy’ — the chance to tell my story and take people behind the scenes,” Odom said.
She dividesthe recipes into six chapters, one on kitchen essentials and the other five based on occasions like “lawn parties” and “joys and sorrows.” “The approach is based on how I cook, based on the occasion at hand. What do I want to take to a new neighbor or share at a tailgate?”
Ivy Odom, Southern Living magazine’s senior lifestyle editor, published her first cookbook this month. In an interview from her home in Birmingham, Alabama, she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that “My Southern Kitchen: From Suppers to Celebrations, Recipes for Every Occasion” (Abrams, $35) is the realization of a longtime goal.
Odom appears on national television shows and makes social media postsevery week. “Most people know me from social media, but that was never the dream. Publishing a cookbook was. I love our social media videos. They are a cool way to bring in a new generation to the Southern Living audience. But the cookbook is ‘fully Ivy’ — the chance to tell my story and take people behind the scenes,” Odom said.
She dividesthe recipes into six chapters, one on kitchen essentials and the other five based on occasions like “lawn parties” and “joys and sorrows.” “The approach is based on how I cook, based on the occasion at hand. What do I want to take to a new neighbor or share at a tailgate?”
Odom grew up in Moultrie, and the book is full of Georgia-inspired recipes. “For example, I share the recipe for the little layer chocolate cake that my great grandmother made for special occasions. It’s the cake my mother and I always requested for our birthdays.”
In his foreword to the book, Southern Living editor-in-chief Sid Evans recounts the story of the staff gathering in the test kitchen to watch new intern Ivy Odom putting the finishing touches on this 18-layer chocolate cake.
It’s the most complicated recipe in the book, which is otherwise full of ideas for very approachable food. She notes that many recipes are inspired by family recipes, which often came from church and community cookbooks. “They use a lot of convenience products, products that were popular then but that we’ve gotten away from. Now, when we are all super busy …we all need ways to serve nutritious delicious dinners. I wanted to give people the tools for a meal that’s going to be delicious, and I didn’t want the ingredient list to be a barrier.”
In his foreword to the book, Southern Living editor-in-chief Sid Evans recounts the story of the staff gathering in the test kitchen to watch new intern Ivy Odom putting the finishing touches on this 18-layer chocolate cake.
It’s the most complicated recipe in the book, which is otherwise full of ideas for very approachable food. She notes that many recipes are inspired by family recipes, which often came from church and community cookbooks. “They use a lot of convenience products, products that were popular then but that we’ve gotten away from. Now, when we are all super busy …we all need ways to serve nutritious delicious dinners. I wanted to give people the tools for a meal that’s going to be delicious, and I didn’t want the ingredient list to be a barrier.”
The recipes she’s sharing with AJC readers represent what she thinks of as Southern classics that she’s made her own. “Not Your Mama’s Broccoli Salad is very Southern but this is my spin that always seems to impress people.
“If you like creamy chicken dishes, the Green Chile Chicken Enchiladas are for you. Instead of baking it in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish, (you could)make two 8-inch versions and eat one now, freeze one for later. And the Pumpkin Whoopie Pies are the only fall dessert that I truly love. These are incredible. They’re portable and so much fun to eat.”
“If you like creamy chicken dishes, the Green Chile Chicken Enchiladas are for you. Instead of baking it in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish, (you could)make two 8-inch versions and eat one now, freeze one for later. And the Pumpkin Whoopie Pies are the only fall dessert that I truly love. These are incredible. They’re portable and so much fun to eat.”
The recipes Ivy Odom is sharing with AJC readers represent what she thinks of as Southern classics that she’s made her own. (Robbie Caponetto, courtesy of Ivy Odom/Abrams)
Author appearances
Odom will hold a cooking class and a book signing for “My Southern Kitchen” at these Atlanta-area events.
Prepare a meal with these recipes from “My Southern Kitchen: From Suppers to Celebrations, Recipes for Every Occasion” by Ivy Odom. Recipes reprinted with permission from Abrams.
Prepare a meal with these recipes from “My Southern Kitchen: From Suppers to Celebrations, Recipes for Every Occasion” by Ivy Odom. Recipes reprinted with permission from Abrams.
Green Chile Chicken Enchiladas from Ivy Odom's new cookbook, "My Southern Kitchen." (Robbie Caponetto, courtesy of Ivy Odom/Abrams)
Green Chile Chicken Enchiladas
Tearing tortillas into quarters instead of trying to roll individual enchiladas is an easy way to achieve the same delicious flavors with a little less work. Another shortcut Odom suggests is using shredded rotisserie chicken.
Roasted chicken base is a paste you can find in the soup aisle of your grocery store.
2 tablespoons bacon grease or olive oil
1½ cups chopped sweet onion
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1 cup low-sodium chicken broth
1 (7-ounce) can chopped green chiles, drained
½ cup whole milk
2 teaspoons roasted chicken base
2 cups Homemade Cream of Chicken Soup (see recipe) or 2 (10.5-ounce) cans cream of chicken soup
3 cups cooked, shredded or chopped chicken
1½ teaspoons Diamond Crystal kosher salt
10 corn tortillas, torn into 4 pieces each, divided
4 cups shredded Mexican blend cheese, divided
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
In a large skillet, heat bacon grease or olive oil over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft, about 5 minutes.
Add garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until fragrant, about 1 minute.
Stir in chicken broth, green chiles, milk and roasted chicken base. Cook, stirring constantly, until chicken base is incorporated, about 1 minute.
Stir in cream of chicken soup and bring to a simmer, then cook until mixture thickens and reduces slightly, about 7 minutes.
Stir in chicken and salt and remove from heat.
Spread 2 cups of chicken mixture in an even layer in bottom of prepared baking dish. Top with half the tortilla pieces and 1½ cups cheese.
Repeat with 2 cups chicken mixture, remaining tortilla pieces and 1½ cups cheese.
Spoon remaining chicken mixture on top and spread to make an even layer. Top with remaining 1 cup cheese.
Bake until cheese is golden brown and edges are bubbly, 30 to 35 minutes.
Serves 8.
Per serving, with olive oil and homemade cream of chicken soup: 528 calories (percent of calories from fat, 50), 39 grams protein, 26 grams carbohydrates, 5 grams total sugars, 3 grams fiber, 29 grams total fat (15 grams saturated), 111 milligrams cholesterol, 807 milligrams sodium.
Homemade Cream of Chicken Soup
“This recipe was born out of necessity, but it has stuck around because of its usefulness. It’s easy to make and can be used in place of the can in any recipe so it’s one less thing you have to add to your grocery list,” Odom writes in this recipe’s notes.
The soup can be used right after it’s made, and any extra can be frozen.
“This recipe was born out of necessity, but it has stuck around because of its usefulness. It’s easy to make and can be used in place of the can in any recipe so it’s one less thing you have to add to your grocery list,” Odom writes in this recipe’s notes.
The soup can be used right after it’s made, and any extra can be frozen.
½ cup unsalted butter
1¼ cups all-purpose flour
3¾ cups low-sodium chicken broth
2 cups whole milk
2 teaspoons roasted chicken soup base
1 teaspoon Diamond Crystal kosher salt
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon garlic powder
In a large saucepan or Dutch oven over medium heat, melt butter.
Whisk in flour until mixture becomes a thick, dry, clumpy dough ball and continue cooking, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon, until raw flour smell has dissipated, about 1 minute.
Gradually whisk in chicken broth, whisking in each addition fullybefore adding the next.
Whisk in milk and soup base until completely smooth. Continue cooking over medium until mixture thickens to a pudding-like consistency, 3 to 4 minutes. Be careful not to let mixture come to a boil.
Remove from heat, then stir in salt, onion powder and garlic powder.
Divide mixture between six freezer-safe containers. Let soupcool to room temperature before closing. Store in freezer for up to three months.
To thaw: Move container to refrigerator overnight. Soup may separate when heated. Add ¼ cup whole or evaporated milk to bring it back together if needed.
Makes 6½ cups.
Per ½ cup: 141 calories (percent of calories from fat, 57), 3 grams protein, 12 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams total sugars, trace fiber, 9 grams total fat (5 grams saturated), 24 milligrams cholesterol, 119 milligrams sodium.
Not Your Mama's Broccoli Salad is Odom's take on a classic Southern recipe. (Aaliyah Man for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/food styling by C.W. Cameron)
Not Your Mama’s Broccoli Salad
We cooked our bacon and broccoli simultaneously when we made this recipe. To cook bacon in the oven, place a wire rack in a rimmed baking sheet and arrange bacon strips on the rack so they do not overlap. Roast bacon until crisp, about 10 minutes. Remove bacon from oven and cool on wire rack. When cool, crumble bacon and set aside. Discard rendered bacon fat.
We cooked our bacon and broccoli simultaneously when we made this recipe. To cook bacon in the oven, place a wire rack in a rimmed baking sheet and arrange bacon strips on the rack so they do not overlap. Roast bacon until crisp, about 10 minutes. Remove bacon from oven and cool on wire rack. When cool, crumble bacon and set aside. Discard rendered bacon fat.
2 tablespoons liquid from Pickled Onions (see recipe)
1 tablespoon sugar
8 slices cooked bacon, crumbled
1 cup matchstick carrots
½ cup Pickled Onions (see recipe)
⅓ cup golden raisins
⅓ cup chopped roasted salted peanuts
Heat oven to 425 degrees.
Arrange broccoli florets in an even layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle with salt. Toss evenly to coat. Bake until bright green and starting to turn golden on the edges, 10 to 12 minutes.
Remove broccoli from oven and let cool completely on baking sheet.
While broccoli is cooling: in a medium bowl, whisk mayonnaise, liquid from pickled onions and sugar until sugar dissolves, about 1 minute.
In a large bowl combine cooked broccoli, bacon, carrots, pickled onions, raisins and peanuts.
Pour mayonnaise mixture over saladand toss well to coat.
Serve immediately or refrigerate for up to 4 hours.
Serves 6.
Per serving: 333 calories (percent of calories from fat, 66), 10 grams protein, 19 grams carbohydrates, 13 grams total sugars, 3 grams fiber, 25 grams total fat (5 grams saturated), 21 milligrams cholesterol, 557 milligrams sodium.
Pickled Onions
¾ cup red wine vinegar
¾ cup water
3 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon Diamond Crystal kosher salt
1 medium red onion, thinly sliced
In a medium saucepan, bring vinegar, water, sugar and salt to a boil over medium-high heat. Whisk to dissolve sugar and salt. When dissolved, remove from heat.
Arrange onion slices in a 4-cup heatproof liquid measuring cup. Pour hot liquid over onions.
Let cool to room temperature.
Transfer to a container, cover and refrigerate at least 8 hours or up to 10 days.
Makes 2 cups pickled onions.
Per ¼ cup onions: 34 calories (percent of calories from fat, 1), trace protein, 8 grams carbohydrates, 7 grams total sugars, trace fiber, trace total fat (no saturated fat), no cholesterol, 145 milligrams sodium.
In her new cookbook, Ivy Odom writes that she makes her Pumpkin Whoopie Pies (left) every October. They are shown here with Cast Iron S’mores Dip (right), another recipe in the book. (Robbie Caponetto, courtesy of Ivy Odom/Abrams)
Pumpkin Whoopie Pies
In this recipe’s introduction, Odom writes, “Fall doesn’t start at my house until I make pumpkin whoopie pies. When I made my first batch of them in college, they were an immediate hit with my friends, and they’ve since become an annual tradition to kick off the fall.”
In this recipe’s introduction, Odom writes, “Fall doesn’t start at my house until I make pumpkin whoopie pies. When I made my first batch of them in college, they were an immediate hit with my friends, and they’ve since become an annual tradition to kick off the fall.”
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
1 teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon Diamond Crystal kosher salt
1 (15-ounce) can pure pumpkin puree
1 cup packed light brown sugar
1 cup granulated sugar
1 cup canola oil
2 eggs
1½ teaspoon vanilla, divided
1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, room temperature
½ cup (1 stick) salted butter, room temperature
1 (1-pound) package powdered sugar
½ teaspoon cinnamon
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
In a large bowl, whisk together flour, cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice, baking soda and salt.
In a second large bowl, combine pumpkin puree, brown sugar, granulated sugar and oil. Use an electric mixer to beat on medium speed until well-combined, about 1 minute. Beat in eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in 1 teaspoon vanilla.
Gradually beat in flour mixture to pumpkin mixtureon low speed until just combined.
Transfer batter to a large piping bag fitted with a round tip, or a zip-lock plastic bag with one corner cut off. Pipe batter into 28 2-inch circles 2 inches apart on baking sheets.
Bake 11 minutes or until tops are set, rotating baking sheets halfway through baking time. Let cool on baking sheets 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely, about 30 minutes.
While cakes are cooling, make cream cheese filling: Put cream cheese and butter in a large bowl and use an electric mixer to beat on medium speed until smooth, about 1 minute.
Gradually beat in powdered sugar on low speed until smooth, about 1 minute.
Use a rubber scraper to stir in cinnamon and remaining 1/2 teaspoon vanilla.
Transfer filling to a clean large piping bag fitted with a medium round tip or a zip-lock plastic bag with one end cut off. Pipe filling onto the flat side of half the cookies. Top filling with a second cookie.
Serve immediately or chill overnight. Store in refrigerator up to 4 days.
Makes 14 whoopie pies.
Per whoopie pie: 588 calories (percent of calories from fat, 43), 5 grams protein, 81 grams carbohydrates, 58 grams total sugars, 2 grams fiber, 29 grams total fat (9 grams saturated), 60 milligrams cholesterol, 249 milligrams sodium.