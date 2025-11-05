10 easy pasta recipes you can make right now

Boil 8 ounces long pasta, such as spaghetti or bucatini, in salted water until al dente. Save 1/4 cup pasta cooking water before draining. While the pasta is cooking, cook 1/2 cup diced guanciale in a large skillet over medium heat until much of its fat has rendered and the meat has turned brown, about 10 minutes. While the guanciale cooks, whisk together 1 large egg, 3 egg yolks and 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese in a large bowl until thoroughly combined. When the bacon is cooked, add the cooked pasta to the skillet and toss well to coat the pasta in the bacon fat. Transfer the pasta to the bowl with the egg mixture, add the reserved pasta water and stir to temper the eggs. Return the entire pasta mixture to the skillet. Turn the heat to medium-low and cook, stirring constantly with tongs, until the sauce begins to thicken and coat the pasta, 1 to 2 minutes. Keep a careful eye on any hot spots to prevent the eggs from scrambling. Immediately transfer to a large serving bowl with additional Parmesan cheese on the side.