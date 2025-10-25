Bread & Butterfly chef plans new restaurant and more from Atlanta’s dining scene

An African tasting menu restaurant is coming to Summerhill, the Atlanta Braves extended the contract with hospitality partner Delaware North for another 10 years and more from the Atlanta dining scene.
Heritage Supper Club opening as a brick-and-mortar next year
Chef Demetrius Brown, a co-owner of Inman Park’s Bread & Butterfly, will open his long-running Heritage Supper Club as a brick-and-mortar called Heritage in the late winter or spring of next year in the Summerhill neighborhood.
The popular Atlanta chef has been operating the Afro-Caribbean supper club since 2021. It specializes in the cuisine of the African diaspora with dishes rooted in Brown’s memories of cooking with his Trinidadian great-grandmother.
The concept will continue to explore the flavors and culinary traditions of African, Caribbean and Afro-American cuisine with seasonal tasting menus and an a la carte menu in the restaurant’s lounge. It will take over the building at 63 Georgia Ave. above Redacted Basement Drink Parlor.