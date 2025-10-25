Food & Dining

Bread & Butterfly chef plans new restaurant and more from Atlanta’s dining scene

Brick-and-mortar called Heritage will open next year in Summerhill.
Chef Demetrius Brown will open his Heritage Supper Club as a brick-and-mortar in Summerhill next year. The supper club offers this lemon pepper wings and crudite, plus other dishes. (Courtesy of James Ly)
By and
58 minutes ago

An African tasting menu restaurant is coming to Summerhill, the Atlanta Braves extended the contract with hospitality partner Delaware North for another 10 years and more from the Atlanta dining scene.

Heritage Supper Club opening as a brick-and-mortar next year

Chef Demetrius Brown, a co-owner of Inman Park’s Bread & Butterfly, will open his long-running Heritage Supper Club as a brick-and-mortar called Heritage in the late winter or spring of next year in the Summerhill neighborhood.

The popular Atlanta chef has been operating the Afro-Caribbean supper club since 2021. It specializes in the cuisine of the African diaspora with dishes rooted in Brown’s memories of cooking with his Trinidadian great-grandmother.

The concept will continue to explore the flavors and culinary traditions of African, Caribbean and Afro-American cuisine with seasonal tasting menus and an a la carte menu in the restaurant’s lounge. It will take over the building at 63 Georgia Ave. above Redacted Basement Drink Parlor.

Chef Demetrius Brown will open his Heritage Supper Club as a brick-and-mortar in Summerhill next year. The supper club offers dishes like this bayleaf ice cream and dehydrated mirepoix. (Courtesy of Heritage)
Brown has been hoping to open Heritage as a brick-and-mortar for several years, but the stars finally aligned when he felt the team would be able to run itself more independently and when the right location presented itself.

He was drawn to Summerhill because of its history of Black and Jewish residents, and it presented a chance to help “rebuild the neighborhood” and add to its history, Brown said.

The 3,000-square-foot building is larger than what he imagined for the concept, but it will be transformed into a restaurant with three dining experiences.

Heritage will offer a lounge near the entry with seating, a full bar and an a la carte menu, priced more similarly to Bread & Butterfly. Brown said it should feel like “stepping into someone’s brownstone” from the ‘50s with lots of wood and artwork from the Civil Rights era.

Dinner service will take guests through a dimly lit hallway and into a two-tiered dining room with about 40 seats framed by an open kitchen. This space will feature earth tones and some pops of color — “a Scandinavian feel meets Afro-Dandyism.” The tasting menu will offer an experience similar to Heritage Supper Club with seven to 10 courses and a curated playlist to pair with it.

Finally, guests will move into a dessert room to finish out the night.

This will be the second concept from Brown and co-owner Brandon Blanchard’s hospitality group Bellevue Hospitality.

Chef Demetrius Brown said he was drawn to Summerhill because of its history of Black and Jewish residents, and it presented a chance to help “rebuild the neighborhood” and add to its history. (Courtesy of Alphonso Whitfield)
The pair also own French restaurant Bread & Butterfly in Inman Park, where Brown and Blanchard first began hosting Heritage Supper Club. In 2023, they assumed ownership of the French bistro and incorporated more dishes from African countries influenced by France into the dinner menu while simultaneously using it as a home base for the supper club.

Since Brown and Blanchard took over, Bread & Butterfly has earned several accolades including a spot on The New York Times’ America’s Best Restaurants list in 2024 and the 25 Best Restaurants in Atlanta list in 2024 and 2025.

In part because of these accolades, Brown said they’re more confident now that Atlanta is ready for a restaurant like Heritage, one that centers African food in a fine dining setting. He also felt his skills as a cook have improved since taking over Bread & Butterfly.

“I think people are just becoming a lot more open to trying new flavors,” he said.

Although he knows the food may be foreign to most people, he emphasized that it’s all the same produce, the same proteins that Atlantans are used to, just combined with different techniques and spices.

“I think (Heritage has) a great story to tell. Like, if anything else, people will come just for the story,” Brown said.

Heritage will join a slew of popular restaurants in Summerhill, including Little Bear next door, Big Softie and Little Tart across the street, Redacted Basement Drink Parlor below it and Duane Nutter’s Southern National nearby.

63 Georgia Ave. SE, Atlanta. heritagesupperclub.com

The newly reopened Community Roots Market in Madison. (Courtesy of Community Roots Market)
Other items of interest

Community Roots Market in downtown Madison has reopened two months after a devastating fire in July that affected several related businesses. The market reopened with expanded hours, now 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.

292 Hancock St., Madison. 706-438-1206, communityrootsmarket.com

Delaware North, the hospitality vendor for the Atlanta Braves, partnered with local restaurants to open Outfield Market for the 2025 baseball season. (Courtesy of Delaware North)
Delaware North, the hospitality and food vendor at Truist Park and the Battery, announced a contract extension with the Atlanta Braves through the 2036 MLB season, according to a news release. The continuation of the partnership will include a new full-service restaurant at the Battery that will be announced in the coming months.

Food Well Alliance, an organization that has provided more that $1.6 million in funding to urban farms, community gardens and other food systems in metro Atlanta, is partnering with the Atlanta Regional Commission to award a $75,000 cash grant to a city in the area. Cities in Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties are invited to apply for the grant by Nov. 14. The application is available online at foodwellalliance.org.

Auxiliary Coffee has opened a residency in the West End ahead of its permanent location coming in 2026. (Courtesy of Dave Crawford)
Restaurant openings

Connan Moody, founder of Virginia-Highland’s Academy Coffee, has launched Auxiliary Coffee in the West End ahead of its permanent location planned for 2026. The cafe offers guests a space to experience intentional coffee creations that emphasize education, according to a news release. It will feature a simplified menu of espresso, cold brew, pour over, matcha and chai, with a rotating selection of independent roasters. It is open 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

945 Allene Ave. SW, Atlanta. instagram.com/auxwestend

Gather’d Market, which bills itself as a “dinner store for modern life,” will hold its grand opening 2-5 p.m. Saturday. The shop will sell a variety of ready-made meals, including fully cooked proteins, sauces and side dishes. Meal options include family-style casseroles, grain bowls, hearty salads and other items. The store is also stocked with easy-to-eat items like chicken salad and cheese boards.

3872 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta. gatherdmarket.com

Mirae opened Friday in Brookhaven. (Andrew Thomas Lee/courtesy of Mirae)
Mirae, a modern, Asian-fusion restaurant from husband and wife team John and Grace Lee, opened Friday in Brookhaven, according to a news release. The word “mirae” is Korean for “future,” and the restaurant’s menu will focus on comfort food from across the Asian diaspora. Mirae is now open for dinner reservations and will expand its hours and walk-in availability in the coming weeks.

1350 Dresden Drive, Brookhaven. 470-355-6221, miraeatl.com

Storyteller Goods, a coffee pop-up from Atlanta barista Justin Brostek, has launched a residency inside breakfast restaurant Home Grown. It is open 8 a.m.-2 p.m. daily.

968 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. storytellergoods.com

Longtime Japanese restaurant Nakato has reopened after three months of renovations. For its 50th anniversary, the team decided to temporarily close to refresh the interior. Atlanta-based Nelson Design Group worked with owner Sachi Nakato Takahara to design the space. It includes a new bar top made from a white oak tree; a bar canopy made in Japan from paulownia wood and embedded with asanoha designs; and an updated hibachi room.

1776 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta. 404-873-6582, nakatorestaurant.com

Restaurant announcements

Beyond Juicery + Eatery will open its first Georgia location in Buckhead on Nov. 8. Expect a menu of smoothies, juices, acai bowls, salads, sandwiches and wraps.

1927 Peachtree Road NE, Buckhead. 404-806-1609, beyondjuiceryeatery.com

Summit Coffee, a coffee shop and creamery, will open in the historic Williams-Payne House development in Sandy Springs in summer 2026. The home is being reimagined as a community center with indoor and outdoor seating, an event lawn and an outdoor bar. Summit Coffee will be the first food and beverage business to open in the next phase of City Springs’ development, according to a news release.

6075 Sandy Springs Circle, Sandy Springs. summitcoffee.com

&pizza, a pizza chain known for its oblong pizzas, is set to open three locations in metro Atlanta, with the first in summer 2026. Exact locations have not yet been announced. The pizza chain already has joints in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Expect a menu of specialty pies and various knot flavors, including garlic and pina colada.

andpizza.com

Restaurant closures

Phew’s Pies, the pop-up known for its viral lemon pepper wet pizza, announced it will close its stall in the Municipal Market on Oct. 31.

In May, Matthew Foster opened his first brick-and-mortar location in Curb Market, but he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution it “just wasn’t doing financially what it needed to do.” He decided he would close the location and “go back to the drawing board.” Going forward, Foster said he will continue offering catering and has plans for a couple of pop-ups at the beginning of November. He said he hopes in the long term to get back into a brick-and-mortar. Keep up with Foster’s pop-up schedule on the Phew’s Pies Instagram.

209 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. instagram.com/phewpies

