Bread & Butterfly chef plans new restaurant and more from Atlanta’s dining scene

Finally, guests will move into a dessert room to finish out the night.

This will be the second concept from Brown and co-owner Brandon Blanchard’s hospitality group Bellevue Hospitality.

Chef Demetrius Brown said he was drawn to Summerhill because of its history of Black and Jewish residents, and it presented a chance to help “rebuild the neighborhood” and add to its history. (Courtesy of Alphonso Whitfield)

Since Brown and Blanchard took over, Bread & Butterfly has earned several accolades including a spot on The New York Times’ America’s Best Restaurants list in 2024 and the 25 Best Restaurants in Atlanta list in 2024 and 2025.

In part because of these accolades, Brown said they’re more confident now that Atlanta is ready for a restaurant like Heritage, one that centers African food in a fine dining setting. He also felt his skills as a cook have improved since taking over Bread & Butterfly.

“I think people are just becoming a lot more open to trying new flavors,” he said.

Although he knows the food may be foreign to most people, he emphasized that it’s all the same produce, the same proteins that Atlantans are used to, just combined with different techniques and spices.

“I think (Heritage has) a great story to tell. Like, if anything else, people will come just for the story,” Brown said.

Heritage will join a slew of popular restaurants in Summerhill, including Little Bear next door, Big Softie and Little Tart across the street, Redacted Basement Drink Parlor below it and Duane Nutter’s Southern National nearby.

63 Georgia Ave. SE, Atlanta. heritagesupperclub.com

