The grits cakes are available as a side item with two cakes per serving, or as an appetizer served with housemade pecan smoked trout, red onions, basil and a marinated vine-ripened tomato. The restaurant also serves freshly made loose tomato and serrano grits as the base for its spicy shrimp and grits.

To make the grits cakes, prepare the grits at least a day ahead. They must be chilled to be firm enough to cut and fry before serving. We’ve simplified the recipe a little bit, with Sobel’s agreement, and cut the chilled grits into rectangles. Sobel writes that if you want to cut out rounds, save the scraps and serve them warm with seafood dishes or breakfast eggs.

The recipe calls for three tablespoons of Agave’s chile rub, which can be purchased at the restaurant. Sobel offered that you can make your own using equal amounts of cayenne pepper, dried oregano, chile powder, dried red chile flakes, basil, onion powder and garlic powder.

Agave’s Tomato and Serrano Grits Cakes

4 cups water

2 cups stone-ground grits

2 large tomatoes (about 1 pound)

1 tablespoon light olive oil

1 1/2 tablespoons Agave chile rub, divided (see note)

2 serrano peppers, stems removed, cut into thirds

1 cup canned peeled tomatoes, drained

5 basil leaves

1/2 cup (1 stick) salted butter, melted

1 1/2 teaspoons table salt

1 1/2 teaspoons black pepper

3/4 cup heavy cream

heavy cream Canola oil, for frying

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

Cilantro sprigs, for garnish

In a Dutch oven, stir together water and grits. Bring to a boil over high heat, stirring often. Decrease heat until the mixture is simmering, cover Dutch oven and cook about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until grits are tender. While grits are cooking, heat broiler. Core tomatoes and cut into quarters. Arrange close together on a rimmed sheet pan, cut-side up, and drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle tomatoes with 1 tablespoon chile rub. Broil tomatoes 5 minutes, then turn tomatoes skin-side up and broil 5 more minutes or until skins are blackened. Do not leave broiler unattended and be sure to watch tomatoes carefully so they do not burn. Remove tomatoes from oven and use a fork to pull the skins off the tomatoes. Discard skins. In the jar of a blender, combine blackened tomatoes and juices accumulated on the sheet pan with serrano peppers, canned tomatoes and basil. Puree on high speed. Set aside. When grits are done, stir in butter, salt and black pepper and remaining 1/2 tablespoon chile rub. Stir in cream and then add pureed tomato mixture. Raise heat to high and bring mixture to a boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove from heat and allow mixture to cool 5 minutes. Spray a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Transfer grits mixture to baking dish and spread evenly. Cool to room temperature and then refrigerate, uncovered, overnight. When ready to serve, heat 2 inches oil in a Dutch oven to 350 degrees. Line a plate with paper towels and place near cooktop. Put flour in a pie plate. Cut cold grits mixture into eight rectangles. Dip a cake into flour, coating all sides. Shake off excess flour and carefully lower it into the hot oil. Repeat with additional cakes, working in batches if necessary to avoid overcrowding. Discard any remaining flour. Fry cakes 3 to 5 minutes or until golden on all sides. Drain cakes on paper towel-lined plate and serve hot, garnished with cilantro.

Makes 8.

Per cake: 423 calories (percent of calories from fat, 52), 5 grams protein, 46 grams carbohydrates, 6 grams total sugars, 3 grams fiber, 24 grams total fat (7 grams saturated), 30 milligrams cholesterol, 673 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of … Agave Restaurant, 242 Boulevard SE, Atlanta; 404-588-0006, agaverestaurant.com.

