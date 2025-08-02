In June, downtown Decatur saw the surprise closure of Mellow Mushroom in the Commerce Square shopping center. At the time, co-owner Harvey Brown cited financial challenges and increased competition in the area. On Friday, the Atlanta-based pizza chain announced the Decatur location would reopen this fall with updates to the interior, exterior and technology, though it did not share a specific date. A new takeout window will be added, and the bar and patio will also be refreshed, the company said.

In addition, the updated Decatur Mellow Mushroom will also feature unique menu items being tested for nationwide launch, according to the announcement.

“Mellow Mushroom is Atlanta-founded and -based, and we’re committed to our presence in Decatur alongside the city’s vibrant community spirit,” said Ahsan Jiva, executive vice president of strategy at Mellow Mushroom, in a prepared statement. “This location means a lot to Mellow Mushroom, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to return with new energy, reconnect and deliver the best-possible guest experience for the neighborhood.”

Rumi’s Kitchen. 6112 Roswell Road, Atlanta. 404-477-2100, rumiskitchen.com

Mellow Mushroom. 340 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. 404-748-9612, mellowmushroom.com

Well-known Atlanta chef opening resort restaurant

Shaun Doty, the founder and executive chef of Bantam + Biddy who formerly ran the Federal and Shaun’s, will open a dinner-only restaurant called Jules at Barnsley Resort in Adairsville in North Georgia. The new restaurant, slated to open later this summer, is a return to the hotel industry for Doty, who formerly worked at the Ritz-Carlton, Buckhead when the kitchen was helmed by chef Gunter Seeger.

Jules is inspired by Julia Barnsley, the daughter of the original estate owner, according to a news release from the resort. The restaurant will complement the property’s other dining establishments: Woodlands and the newly constructed Biergarten. Jules is the latest addition to Barnsley as new owner Davidson Resorts has poured $16 million into renovations.

“Everything about Barnsley makes you crave a taste of the South,” Doty said in a press statement. “Jules is my answer to that. It’s seasonal, soulful, and intentional — a reflection of where I’ve been and where I want to go, told through the lens of this extraordinary place.”

Jules. 597 Barnsley Gardens Road, Adairsville. 770-773-7480, barnsleyresort.com/dine/jules/

Metro area chains offer freebies

Multiple establishments around Atlanta are offering free food items this week.

Starting on Saturday, Cinnabon Swirl in Kennesaw is offering free ice cream sandwiches for National Ice Cream Sandwich Day. The frozen treat chain combines Cinnabon baked goods and Carvel soft-serve ice cream and has just three locations across the country so far, one of which is located on Cobb Parkway.

On Monday, more free sweet treats are available as DoubleTree by Hilton hotels celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. The nationwide hotel chain is offering a free cookie to anyone who stops by any of its nearly 400 locations. There’s even an allergy-friendly cookie for those who can’t consume a traditional chocolate chip. DoubleTree has two locations in the Cumberland area and one each in Dunwoody, Northlake and near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Metro Atlanta residents looking for a free savory snack will have to wait until Aug. 8, when L&L Hawaiian Barbecue is giving away Spam musubi from noon-2 p.m. for the fifth annual National Spam Musubi Day. Spam musubi is a popular snack in Hawaii, often found at convenience stores or appetizer menus; it evolved from Japanese onigiri and features a slice of grilled Spam on top of a bed of sticky rice. L&L Hawaiian Barbecue has two locations near the metro area in Smyrna and Peachtree City.

Restaurant industry group offering $1 million in grants for local innovators

The Independent Restaurant Coalition (IRC) announced this week that it has partnered with Chase to create two programs that will dole out $4 million in grant money to independent restaurants across the country.

The first $3 million fund is earmarked for disaster relief, while $1 million will go to restaurants that apply for the IRC and Chase Innovator Awards. The awards will recognize 40 different independent restaurants and bars that demonstrate environmental innovation and promote sustainability with grants of $25,000 each. Applications for the grants opened July 30 and will close Aug. 27. Interested restaurant owners can apply at ircinnovatorawards.chase.com.

Restaurant openings

Jinya Ramen Bar will open in Roswell on Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m., according to a news release. The new location at 1013 Alpharetta St. will be the eighth Jinya in the Atlanta area. The first 100 customers will get a coupon for free ramen on their next visit.

1013 Alpharetta St., Roswell. 678-585-6812, jinyaramenbar.com

Restaurant closings

Multiple restaurants announced that they would be closing in August, including Howdy Biscuit Cafe in Grant Park, Lure Saltwater Kitchen & Bar in Midtown and Pig-N-Chik BBQ in Sandy Springs.