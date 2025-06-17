Mellow Mushroom in Decatur abruptly closes

Co-owner Harvey Brown announced the restaurant’s closure Monday on social media and confirmed the closure Tuesday morning in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Brown, who has operated the Decatur location since 2016, cited financial challenges as the reason for the closure. “Competition has popped up a little more over the years and we just couldn’t make the numbers work,” he said.

Brown said that the approximately 50 person staff was informed of the decision yesterday and that he “reached out to a couple of friends at other Mellow Mushrooms and tried to source some employment for them.”

Brown speculated that the space could reopen as a Mellow Mushroom, albeit operated by a different franchisee. “They love this market,” he said, referring to the pizza restaurant chain’s franchisor Home Grown Industries of Georgia, more commonly referred to as HDI. “I’m sure someone would love to fill the void.”

“Decatur definitely deserves a Mellow Mushroom,” he added.

Mellow Mushroom was founded by three Georgia Tech students in 1974. The ’70s-themed, psychedelic pizza shop has expanded to more than 160 locations nationwide, but it remains headquartered in Atlanta.

It serves a menu of pizzas, munchies, sweets and cocktails.

