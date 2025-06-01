While Henry’s book refers to a fictional bar named the Rum Room, fans find the descriptions — live oak trees, colorful Christmas lights, a neon hot dog sign and a fake shark head mounted on the white clapboard exterior — remarkably similar to Sea Wolf. A sister restaurant to Lone Wolf Lounge, a 2025 James Beard Award semifinalist in the Outstanding Bar category, Sea Wolf opened in 2020 and has amassed its own accolades and media coverage, including a 2023 visit from Food Network star Guy Fieri of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” that spotlighted the cocktails, vegan hot dogs, local oysters and kitschy design.

In addition to Sea Wolf, close readers have identified island favorites like the “robin-egg blue” Tybean Coffee Bar and U.S. 80 mainstay, Huc-A-Poo’s Bites & Booze, in Henry’s novel.

“I’m really excited to pick up a copy and read it at the beach,” Sansone said. Reese Witherspoon’s Book Club also selected “Great Big Beautiful Life” as its May book pick.

Sea Wolf. 106 S Campbell Ave., Tybee Island. seawolftybee.com.

Credit: Courtesy of Sorry Charlie's Credit: Courtesy of Sorry Charlie's

Neon Fish now open on Ellis Square in Savannah

The Neon Fish, the reimagined rooftop bar and restaurant above Sorry Charlie’s, opened in May with sweeping views across Ellis Square in the northwest portion of Savannah’s Landmark Historic District. The name pays homage to the iconic neon sign built in 1947 for Matthew’s Fish Market, a former tenant of the historic Gibbons Range Building.

Credit: Courtesy of Sorry Charlie's Credit: Courtesy of Sorry Charlie's

The Neon Fish menu offers a variety of shareable seafood items, including blue crab fries, fried catfish bites, shrimp skewers and tuna tartare, as well as entrées such as grilled chicken pita and smashburger sliders. The menu also features Sorry Charlie’s Bull River Oysters, the first proprietary oyster from the Savannah Oyster Company. (Harley Krinsky, co-owner of Savannah Oyster Company, is also co-owner of Sorry Charlie’s, the Neon Fish and the Bamboo Room in the same building.)

Specialty cocktails include a range of spritzes like the Peach, Please with peach sake, lemon, amaro and soda.

116 West Congress St., Savannah. 912-234-5397, sorrycharlies.com.

Explore Oysters on track to be the new taste of Savannah

Credit: Bill Dawers for the AJC Credit: Bill Dawers for the AJC

New farmers market launches in Savannah’s Midtown

The Midtown Farmers Market launched in mid-May with more than a dozen vendors in a shady courtyard in Savannah’s Thomas Square neighborhood.

Co-founder and manager Lillianna Keeney said that collaborators in the venture include the bakery and café Sixby, Lone Wolf Lounge, Wild Light Honey and Gannon Organics.

“We first want it to be food- and farmer-focused,” Keeney said of the Wednesday market’s emphasis on vendors who raise, grow or catch their products. Most of the vendors also participate regularly in the larger Forsyth Farmers Market held Saturdays.

“We wanted it to be farmer-run so recommendations and complaints could be heard directly and then resolved quickly,” Keeney added.

The Midtown Farmers Market is directly adjacent to Lone Wolf Lounge and Sixby and a short walk from a number of other establishments.

“It’s accessible enough for introverts to do their shopping and go home, but open enough that it flows into the restaurant and bars,” Keeney said. “It’s a great place to meet your friends and rediscover old ones.”

Keeney said that the team hopes to expand the number of vendors in the coming weeks.

3-7 p.m. Wednesdays, 222 East 41st St., Savannah. Instagram: mfmsavannah.

Credit: Courtesy of Third Wave Spirits Credit: Courtesy of Third Wave Spirits

Savannah’s Third Wave and Decatur’s Murrell’s Row distilleries collaborate on hops-inspired gin

Two leading Georgia distillers have teamed up on a special release. The fast-growing, Decatur-based Murrell’s Row Spirits joined Savannah’s Third Wave Spirits to create Citra Gin, named for its key ingredient — citra hops, the sought-after plant that adds strong citrus notes to India pale ales.

The release coincided with the seventh anniversary of Two Tides Brewing Co., an independent brewery and distillery based in a home built circa 1910 in Savanah’s Starland District. Founded by Liz and James Massey in 2018, the business has expanded to encompass Third Wave Spirits plus the on-site Smol Bar, Float Coffee and Crispi food trailer.

“For our anniversary party each year, we try to collaborate with other small businesses that we are inspired by and inspired to work with,” said Liz Massey. “We have looked up to Murrell’s Row for a while now and were overjoyed when they said they were down to do a collab.”

Bo Brown, who owns Murrell’s Row with partners Lee Mayfield and Nathan Evick, said the inspiration for Citra Gin came from a shared love of beer. Brown and Mayfield worked together at Decatur’s Brick Store Pub for more than a decade before starting Murrell’s Row.

“It made sense that our collab with Third Wave should be a tropical citra hop gin,” Brown said. Along with hops, Citra Gin is flavored with juniper and coriander, then distilled through fresh citrus and pineapple. The bottle’s label, designed by Mod Bird Creative, also combines elements of both brands, known for their bold, colorful aesthetics.

Citra Gin is available in cocktails at Smol Bar, such as the Grande Americano, made with Float Coffee and orange bitters, or sold by the bottle for $35.

This summer, the Masseys will debut their next concept, The Laundry Diner, an all-day eatery with a bar program.

Smol Bar. 2421 De Soto Ave., Savannah. twotidesbrewing.com/smol.

BE A TIPSTER! Got insider info about dining on the Georgia coast? Send your scoop (we welcome restaurant recommendations, too!) to ligaya.figueras@ajc.com.

About the authors:

Bill Dawers is a freelancer based in Savannah. A native of Frankfort, Kentucky, he lived in St. Louis and Philadelphia before moving nearly 30 years ago to Savannah to enjoy the city’s quirks, charms and beauty. He also teaches at Georgia Southern University.

Colleen McNally Arnett is an Atlanta-raised freelancer now based on the Georgia coast. A former magazine editor and publication relations professional, she covers dining, art and design, travel and wellness.

Explore The ultimate guide to Georgia diners

Explore Around the world in 63 dishes

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.