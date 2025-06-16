Food & Dining
Aria will soon find out James Beard fate; more Atlanta restaurant news.

A view of the dining room at Aria in Buckhead. The restaurant is a 2025 James Beard Foundation award finalist in the outstanding hospitality category.

A view of the dining room at Aria in Buckhead. The restaurant is a 2025 James Beard Foundation award finalist in the outstanding hospitality category. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

A local cookbook author will receive an international award; Atlanta restaurants will receive this year’s Michelin honors in a different city; a new brunch restaurant will open this summer in College Park, and more from the metro area’s dining scene.

Aria up for James Beard Award on Monday

Buckhead fine dining restaurant Aria is one of five national finalists in the running to win the James Beard Award for outstanding hospitality at the foundation’s awards ceremony Monday night. The nomination is one last major accolade for chef and owner Gerry Klaskala, who announced his retirement earlier this year and will spend his final night working in Aria’s kitchen later this week.

Aria was the only Atlanta restaurant to be named a finalist for a James Beard Award this year after more than 10 restaurants and chefs earned semifinalist nominations. The awards ceremony takes place at Chicago’s Lyric Opera, and several members of the Aria team will attend.

The 2025 Michelin Guide for the expanded American South region will be unveiled in Greenville, South Carolina, this fall. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC)

More restaurant and chef awards

The 2025 Michelin Guide for the expanded American South region, which includes restaurants from metro Atlanta, will be unveiled at Greenville, South Carolina, on Nov. 3, according to a news release.

After this year’s ceremony in South Carolina, the event will rotate among other locations included in the American South guide. Other states where restaurants will be considered for the new guide include Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and Tennessee. Only the metro Atlanta area will be considered, not the entire state of Georgia.

In further international awards news, Roswell chef and cookbook author Nandita Godbole will receive a special award of the jury at the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards in Lisbon, Portugal, this week. Godbole’s seventh cookbook, “Masaleydaar: Classic Indian Spice Blends,” was selected for the distinction.

Restaurant openings

Playa Bowls opened in Decatur on Saturday, restaurant representatives said. The new location is owned by franchisees Erica and Randy Walker, whose daughter previously worked at a Playa Bowls location and will be involved in the business, according to a news release. Playa Bowls has more than 300 locations in 27 states.

335 West Ponce De Leon Ave., Decatur. 470-990-7319, playabowls.com/location/decatur

T's Brunch Bar will open a location in College Park this summer. (Courtesy of T's Brunch Bar)

New restaurant announcements

T’s Brunch Bar will open its fourth location on Main Street in College Park in August, according to a news release. The restaurant, from entrepreneur Teneisha Murray, will take over the space formerly occupied by Hattie Marie’s Texas Style BBQ and Cajun Kitchen. T’s Brunch Bar also has locations in Midtown, Cumberland Mall and Douglasville.

3699 Main Street, College Park. tsbrunchbaratl.com

A rendering for Stir, opening with the Medley development in Johns Creek in October 2026. (Courtesy of Toro Development Co.)

Stir, a regional chain restaurant and bar, will open its sixth location next year in the forthcoming Medley development in Johns Creek, according to a news release. The restaurant plans to open the same day as the development’s grand opening, Oct. 29, 2026. Stir will be housed in a 6,000-square-foot space that will include a separate cocktail bar called Tonic House, which will face the Plaza greenspace at the Medley.

16650 Johns Creek Parkway, Johns Creek. medleyjohnscreek.com

Restaurant closings

Red Pepper Taqueria has closed at the Briar Vista Shopping Center at the intersection of Briarcliff and LaVista roads in DeKalb County. Banners posted on the restaurant indicate the location is now hiring for a forthcoming tavern-style concept.

