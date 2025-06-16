A local cookbook author will receive an international award; Atlanta restaurants will receive this year’s Michelin honors in a different city; a new brunch restaurant will open this summer in College Park, and more from the metro area’s dining scene.
Aria up for James Beard Award on Monday
Buckhead fine dining restaurant Aria is one of five national finalists in the running to win the James Beard Award for outstanding hospitality at the foundation’s awards ceremony Monday night. The nomination is one last major accolade for chef and owner Gerry Klaskala, who announced his retirement earlier this year and will spend his final night working in Aria’s kitchen later this week.
Aria was the only Atlanta restaurant to be named a finalist for a James Beard Award this year after more than 10 restaurants and chefs earned semifinalist nominations. The awards ceremony takes place at Chicago’s Lyric Opera, and several members of the Aria team will attend.
Credit: Jenni Girtman
Credit: Jenni Girtman
More restaurant and chef awards
The 2025 Michelin Guide for the expanded American South region, which includes restaurants from metro Atlanta, will be unveiled at Greenville, South Carolina, on Nov. 3, according to a news release.
After this year’s ceremony in South Carolina, the event will rotate among other locations included in the American South guide. Other states where restaurants will be considered for the new guide include Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and Tennessee. Only the metro Atlanta area will be considered, not the entire state of Georgia.
In further international awards news, Roswell chef and cookbook author Nandita Godbole will receive a special award of the jury at the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards in Lisbon, Portugal, this week. Godbole’s seventh cookbook, “Masaleydaar: Classic Indian Spice Blends,” was selected for the distinction.
Restaurant openings
Playa Bowls opened in Decatur on Saturday, restaurant representatives said. The new location is owned by franchisees Erica and Randy Walker, whose daughter previously worked at a Playa Bowls location and will be involved in the business, according to a news release. Playa Bowls has more than 300 locations in 27 states.
335 West Ponce De Leon Ave., Decatur. 470-990-7319, playabowls.com/location/decatur
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
New restaurant announcements
T’s Brunch Bar will open its fourth location on Main Street in College Park in August, according to a news release. The restaurant, from entrepreneur Teneisha Murray, will take over the space formerly occupied by Hattie Marie’s Texas Style BBQ and Cajun Kitchen. T’s Brunch Bar also has locations in Midtown, Cumberland Mall and Douglasville.
3699 Main Street, College Park. tsbrunchbaratl.com
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
Stir, a regional chain restaurant and bar, will open its sixth location next year in the forthcoming Medley development in Johns Creek, according to a news release. The restaurant plans to open the same day as the development’s grand opening, Oct. 29, 2026. Stir will be housed in a 6,000-square-foot space that will include a separate cocktail bar called Tonic House, which will face the Plaza greenspace at the Medley.
16650 Johns Creek Parkway, Johns Creek. medleyjohnscreek.com
Restaurant closings
Red Pepper Taqueria has closed at the Briar Vista Shopping Center at the intersection of Briarcliff and LaVista roads in DeKalb County. Banners posted on the restaurant indicate the location is now hiring for a forthcoming tavern-style concept.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Courtesy of Brandon Amato
Aria’s new executive chef is a James Beard semifinalist from Savannah
Common Thread chef Joseph Harrison will helm the Buckhead fine dining restaurant.
Sex trafficking victims testify against Brian Kemp’s litigation overhaul
Advocates warn the proposal would prevent them from holding hotels and motels accountable in court. Some Republicans are considering an amendment.
Find 100 antique dealers from around the globe at this Atlanta design show
Atlanta’s second show will be almost double the size compared to last year, increasing from 60 to 100 dealers who hail from locations all across the U.S. and abroad.
Featured
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Thousands turn out in metro Atlanta; DeKalb immigration protest escalates
The events are taking place on the same day as a military parade in Washington celebrating the Army’s 250th anniversary, which coincides with Donald Trump’s 79th birthday.
Route changes for metro Atlanta Xpress commuter buses start Monday
The Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority, which operates Xpress, has said the changes are necessary because of ridership declines since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ronald Acuña Jr. is quickly assembling All-Star case for Braves
In the last 30 days, Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is third in batting average, ninth in home runs, first in on-base percentage and second in slugging and OPS