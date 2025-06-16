Credit: Jenni Girtman Credit: Jenni Girtman

More restaurant and chef awards

The 2025 Michelin Guide for the expanded American South region, which includes restaurants from metro Atlanta, will be unveiled at Greenville, South Carolina, on Nov. 3, according to a news release.

After this year’s ceremony in South Carolina, the event will rotate among other locations included in the American South guide. Other states where restaurants will be considered for the new guide include Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and Tennessee. Only the metro Atlanta area will be considered, not the entire state of Georgia.

Explore Savannah chefs miffed at exclusion from inaugural regional Michelin Guide

In further international awards news, Roswell chef and cookbook author Nandita Godbole will receive a special award of the jury at the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards in Lisbon, Portugal, this week. Godbole’s seventh cookbook, “Masaleydaar: Classic Indian Spice Blends,” was selected for the distinction.

Restaurant openings

Playa Bowls opened in Decatur on Saturday, restaurant representatives said. The new location is owned by franchisees Erica and Randy Walker, whose daughter previously worked at a Playa Bowls location and will be involved in the business, according to a news release. Playa Bowls has more than 300 locations in 27 states.

335 West Ponce De Leon Ave., Decatur. 470-990-7319, playabowls.com/location/decatur

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

New restaurant announcements

T’s Brunch Bar will open its fourth location on Main Street in College Park in August, according to a news release. The restaurant, from entrepreneur Teneisha Murray, will take over the space formerly occupied by Hattie Marie’s Texas Style BBQ and Cajun Kitchen. T’s Brunch Bar also has locations in Midtown, Cumberland Mall and Douglasville.

3699 Main Street, College Park. tsbrunchbaratl.com

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Stir, a regional chain restaurant and bar, will open its sixth location next year in the forthcoming Medley development in Johns Creek, according to a news release. The restaurant plans to open the same day as the development’s grand opening, Oct. 29, 2026. Stir will be housed in a 6,000-square-foot space that will include a separate cocktail bar called Tonic House, which will face the Plaza greenspace at the Medley.

16650 Johns Creek Parkway, Johns Creek. medleyjohnscreek.com

Restaurant closings

Red Pepper Taqueria has closed at the Briar Vista Shopping Center at the intersection of Briarcliff and LaVista roads in DeKalb County. Banners posted on the restaurant indicate the location is now hiring for a forthcoming tavern-style concept.

Explore Around the world in 63 dishes

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.