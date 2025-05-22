Creature Comforts takes first steps into spirits-based drinks

Beer drinkers are accustomed to beer releases from Creature Comforts, which are styled specifically to emulate seasonal shifts with tastes and aromas. But Tuesday, the Athens-based brewery sprang forth with a new line of ready-to-drink vodka seltzers, its first foray into spirits-based beverages.
Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, two flavors of Sun Glow — Sun Glow Citrus and Sun Glow Tropical — have launched and are now available at retailers throughout Georgia.
While the company’s foundation and passion lie in beer, the move into spirits is an exploration into new flavors and a way to bring more people into the conversation.
“We based our whole purpose as a company on fostering human connection,” said CEO Adam Beauchamp in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We feel ultimately expanding from beer, and a beer company into a beverage company, will better serve our purpose of fostering human connection by simply bringing more people to the party.”
Since its founding in 2014, Creature Comforts has gained a loyal following with its range of highly rated beers. In fall 2023, it expanded with a brewery and taproom in Los Angeles.
Beauchamp said jumping into the RTD market is a natural evolution. “Our customers are a little more accustomed to purchasing canned products from us,” he said. “It is definitely the first step in a long journey of exploration of the spirits space.” Tropical and citrus, the flavors in the first releases, are flavors they and their devoted consumers are comfortable with.
Sun Glow’s name, Beauchamp said, “is evocative of peak experiences … the beach, outdoors. People drinking these are likely to think about warm weather occasions.” Sun Glow is made with American vodka that has been distilled seven times, real fruit juice and no added sugars. Each 12-ounce can (sold in 4-packs) is less than 100 calories, gluten free and 4.5% alcohol by volume.
Beauchamp is a fan of the RTD vodka seltzer category and sees Sun Glow as a local, high-quality option for craft beer drinkers and others. “Being able to offer something in this lane that is locally produced with premium ingredients is better for everyone,” Beauchamp said. Creature Comforts is a True certified zero-waste facility, using 100% renewable energy and sustainable packaging.
Craft brewing is always pivoting to meet the times, and Beauchamp said to stay tuned. “There’s more. This is the first step people should expect,” Beauchamp said.
Next steps into the spirits arena also appear imminent. Just this week, Tip Top Proper Cocktails announced Creature Comforts was one of five breweries around the country that has also partnered with the canned cocktail company for its Kindred Spirits Series, a brewery collaboration project that reimagines classic cocktails through the lens of craft beer. Look for the Creature Comforts limited-edition twist-on-a-classic-cocktail beer to be released in October.
