Spring break starts next week for some metro Atlanta college students

A crowd of spring break partiers gather on the beach for Orange Crush in Tybee Island on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Most metro Atlanta universities will have spring break within the next few weeks. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

A crowd of spring break partiers gather on the beach for Orange Crush in Tybee Island on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Most metro Atlanta universities will have spring break within the next few weeks. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)
By
1 hour ago

The rising temperatures in Atlanta this week are a warm reminder that spring is less than a month away.

While the season doesn’t officially start until March 20, spring break is fast approaching on many metro Atlanta college campuses as students and faculty get one last respite before the final sprint of the academic year.

Here is when local universities will be out of class:

Week of March 2

Georgia Gwinnett College, Morris Brown College, University of Georgia

Week of March 9

Clark Atlanta University, Clayton State University, Emory University, Kennesaw State University, Morehouse College, Oglethorpe University, Spelman College, University of North Georgia

Week of March 16

Agnes Scott College, Georgia State University, Georgia Tech, University of West Georgia

Week of March 30

Atlanta Metropolitan State College

Jason Armesto is the higher education reporter for the AJC.

