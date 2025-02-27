Spring break starts next week for some metro Atlanta college students

The rising temperatures in Atlanta this week are a warm reminder that spring is less than a month away.
While the season doesn’t officially start until March 20, spring break is fast approaching on many metro Atlanta college campuses as students and faculty get one last respite before the final sprint of the academic year.
Here is when local universities will be out of class:
Week of March 2
Georgia Gwinnett College, Morris Brown College, University of Georgia
Week of March 9
Clark Atlanta University, Clayton State University, Emory University, Kennesaw State University, Morehouse College, Oglethorpe University, Spelman College, University of North Georgia
Week of March 16
Agnes Scott College, Georgia State University, Georgia Tech, University of West Georgia
Week of March 30
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
