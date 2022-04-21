BreakingNews
BREAKING: Arrest made in 11-year-old’s shooting at DeKalb skating rink, cops say
ajc logo
X

Sonny Perdue talks about new role leading Georgia's university system

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top