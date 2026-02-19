Trump hints at sending federal forces to Atlanta ahead of Georgia visit

During a Black History Month event at the White House, President Trump said he could “take care of Atlanta” if city leaders asked for help, suggesting he might deploy federal forces to address crime in the city. His comments come as he visits Rome, Georgia, today to promote his economic agenda and possibly reassert his influence over Georgia Republicans during a contentious special election season. The visit also follows renewed tensions over the 2020 election in Georgia after an FBI raid at the Fulton County election hub. Credit: The White House / YouTube

0:49