Education

Gwinnett students get hands-on STEAM experience at Georgia Aquarium

Girls from Sweetwater Middle School spend their spring break designing underwater vehicles
STEAM students from Gwinnett County's Sweetwater Middle School work on underwater remote-operated vehicles as part of a spring break program at the Georgia Aquarium. (Courtesy of Georgia Aquarium)

Credit: Courtesy of Georgia Aquarium

Credit: Courtesy of Georgia Aquarium

STEAM students from Gwinnett County's Sweetwater Middle School work on underwater remote-operated vehicles as part of a spring break program at the Georgia Aquarium. (Courtesy of Georgia Aquarium)
By
48 minutes ago

It’s not unusual for students on spring break to gravitate to the water, but 16 girls from Gwinnett County’s Sweetwater Middle School spent their week off from school in a different aquatic environment.

It wasn’t total relaxation either. They were on a mission.

The girls, all seventh and eighth graders, were charged with designing remote-controlled vehicles that could maneuver around to scan an underwater environment like a reef or a seabed. Theoretically, of course. In this design and testing phase over spring break, their area of exploration was a sea lion show tank at the Georgia Aquarium — the sea lions spent this time relaxing elsewhere.

For several years, girls in the science, technology, engineering, arts and math program at Sweetwater have had the opportunity to spend five days at the aquarium, seeing STEAM in action, learning about marine sciences and doing some engineering of their own to create vehicles.

ExploreA rite of passage: Students showcase their projects at science fair

The partnership happens through a grant to support girls in STEAM, particularly girls from underrepresented backgrounds in those fields.

“They might have dreams to be scientists or doctors or engineers or astronauts, and this is sort of the age where they might quit those dreams,” said Paivi Lievonen, a Sweetwater STEAM teacher who accompanied the students at the aquarium. Factors that may cause girls to quit include not seeing as many women in those fields or feeling discouraged from pursuing those studies.

Programs like the one at the aquarium strive to maintain girls’ interest in STEAM, Lievonen said.

Seventh grader Rhylee Ford said she’s always been drawn to the water and can see herself working in marine science or engineering one day. She appreciated hearing from many women in STEAM throughout the spring break program, showing the wide variety of opportunities out there.

STEAM students from Gwinnett County's Sweetwater Middle School work on underwater remote-operated vehicles as part of a spring break program at the Georgia Aquarium. (Courtesy of Georgia Aquarium)

Credit: Courtesy of Georgia Aquarium

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Georgia Aquarium

Rhylee said she enjoyed engineering and design projects at school, but the aquarium offered a new environment and a bigger challenge.

The vehicles were mostly made from PVC pipes and equipped with pool noodle pieces and fishing weights to get the right buoyancy. A trio of rotors controlled by remote provided the movement. The prevailing challenge among teams was calibrating the floats and weights to have their vehicles sit flat between the bottom of the tank and the water’s surface.

Similar vehicles with higher-tech components may be equipped with claws to pick up items, or lights and cameras to capture images underwater, Lievonen said. Meggie Kuehnel, assistant manager of education at the aquarium, said divers use similar vehicles in the aquarium tanks.

ExploreMore coverage of Gwinnett County Public Schools

“The fun part about this is the teamwork, and you get to be creative,” Rhylee said. She enjoyed the process of getting to a testable vehicle. Their drawn designs evolved as they started building, considering materials and thinking about powering their vehicles.

“It’s very stressful working through problems, but the problems help you learn more,” she said.

Seventh grader Tracy Phan agreed that teamwork was a fun part, drawing laughs and a sarcastic response from her peers who were working to get their vehicle maneuvering properly after some rotor malfunctions. They later agreed that they never yelled at each other, they were just communicating loudly.

Lievonen said that’s the environment she tries to maintain. Students may be loud sometimes, but as long as they’re on topic and excited about their work, she’s fine with it.

About the Author

Follow Josh Reyes on twitter

Josh Reyes covers Gwinnett County Public Schools for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A native of Virginia, he wrote about local government and public safety at the Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot. He graduated from Christopher Newport University with a B.A. in English.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Fulton County Animal Services

Fulton County’s animal service to Atlanta stops

Credit: Gov. Brian Kemp

UGA fans, Georgia leaders mourn Kevin ‘Catfish’ Jackson

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

How ‘Atlanta Influences Everything’ became the city’s rallying cry

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Reality TV star Todd Chrisley slandered Georgia tax investigator, jury finds

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Reality TV star Todd Chrisley slandered Georgia tax investigator, jury finds

Credit: TNS

Patient care in question as Georgia company settles federal lawsuit
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz

Morehouse College receives funds for prison education program
Georgia cities to share federal grant for clean energy planning
Gwinnett school board clashes over equity during budget talks
Featured

15 things to do this weekend: Run the River and ‘Shrek the Musical’
Who said ‘Atlanta Influences Everything’ and what does it mean?
Photos: The scene at Truist Park as Braves prevail in home opener