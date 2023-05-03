Gwinnett County’s 2023 graduation schedule

Gwinnett County’s newest batch of graduates will don their caps and gowns to receive their diplomas toward the end of May.
On May 17, seniors from Phoenix High School will kick off graduation season in Georgia’s largest school district with their ceremony. Most of the district’s graduation events will be from May 24-28. Two schools, Meadowcreek and Seckinger, have scheduled their ceremonies on Memorial Day.
Twenty of the 25 high schools in the district will host their graduations at Gas South Arena in Duluth.
Brookwood, Central Gwinnett, Mill Creek and Parkview will host ceremonies at their respective campus stadiums. Phoenix will hold its ceremony on the Lawrenceville Lawn.
All ceremonies will be livestreamed except for Phoenix High School. That ceremony will be broadcast May 23.
For the full schedule of graduations and more information about livestreams, visit gcpsk12.org/Page/31895.
