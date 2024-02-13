Ga. mother files complaint after teacher allegedly calls son a ‘terrorist’

“They were discussing their significant others and (Fouts) commented, ‘Is this the one you’re dating now? The junior terrorist?’”

Darraj, a sophomore, said the rhetoric he said Fouts used can be harmful, especially amid news coverage of the Israel-Hamas war.

“I believe a formal apology is not too much to ask,” he said. “Being labeled a terrorist because I’m Palestinian is not only hurtful to me, but perpetuates dangerous stereotypes at a time when children across this country, both Jewish and Palestinian, are experiencing unprecedented violence based on their religious and ethnic origins.”

Fouts did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Walker County Schools Superintendent Damon Raines issued a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that says “the matter was promptly and thoroughly investigated” in compliance with school board policy. Raines added: “An apology letter was provided and personnel action was taken. If this matter has risen to a complaint with OCR, the system has no additional comment.”

CAIR-Georgia provided the AJC a copy of what it says is Fouts’ full apology, which reads: “I had much rather this conversation be face to face. I made a statement in my classroom that was taken completely out of context. If that has offended anyone, I am sorry.”

CAIR-Georgia Communications Manager Nazia Khanzada said the statement does not address Darraj nor accept fault for Fouts’ remarks, so the organization still demands a formal apology.

CAIR-Georgia has documented a surge in harassment of Palestinian Americans since the conflict in Gaza began Oct. 7. Grant said in 2022, civil rights complaints comprised just over half of the complaints the group received. Since October, he said, they’ve made up 87.6% of the organization’s complaints.

Hall said she complained to the Walker County school board that Fouts violated the state’s so-called “divisive concepts” law. The 2022 law bans nine concepts from being taught in schools, including teaching one race is superior or making students feel uncomfortable due to their race.